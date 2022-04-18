Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Courtney Barnett, 32, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Calvie Baskin, 51, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Bryant Cannon, 21, of Oxford, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Jamarcus Evans, 33, of Columbus, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Matthew Harden, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary, domestic violence.
William A. Humphrey, 28, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sexual battery, fondling.
Savannah Martin, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Ryan McClendon, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Devan Virginia Saylor, 26, of Tupelo was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, two counts possession of paraphernalia.
Christopher Shumpert, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Timothy Turner, 37, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Rodercus Antonio Zinn, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said a group of cows keep coming onto his property. He said he doesn’t want the cows to get into his garden.
A Saltillo man said someone stole a John Deere riding mower from his late brother’s County Road 885 Saltillo house. The theft happened sometime in the past week.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said he was stopped at the end of the driveway having a conversation with the cable guy at 10 a.m. He said his neighbor’s boyfriend, described as a Black male, around 40, started shooting at him. He aid he backed his car down County Road 401 while the suspect “was shooting pistols with both hands.” Deputies arrived and discovered the man had been drinking.
A County Road 401 Shannon woman had a handyman coming by to fix a fan. The handyman called her around 10 a.m., saying there was a man on the property telling him he was trespassing and needed to leave. As the handyman tried backing down the driveway, the suspect followed him so close that he ran off in the ditch and got stuck. When the woman arrived home, the suspect started cursing at her and said he would kill her.
An Euclatubba Road Saltillo man said overnight, someone ran off the road, into the ditch in front of his house and took out his mailbox and his newspaper box.
A County Road 833 Guntown woman said when she got home, her male neighbor started yelling and cursing at her, accusing the woman’s dog of “pooping in his yard.” He said she was “going to pay” for it, leaving her in fear for her life. She noted that the man’s cats come into her yard to poop.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance was dropped off at his house. After visiting for about 45 minutes, the friend walked outside, got in the man’s car and drove away. He said he never gave the suspect permission to take the 2010 Toyota Camry.
A State Park Road Mooreville said her ex-husband is homeless, so she lets him come by and visit their son often. He is bipolar and not taking his medicine. He accused her of paying a Corinth church to watch and follow him. She told him if he was going to “talk crazy,” he needed to leave. He said he wasn’t leaving unless the cops came.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo said several weeks ago, he let a female acquaintance stay with him in his camper for one night. She left but keeps coming back. He has told her several times she is not welcome. She returned today and threatened to burn down his camper.
A Tom Cove Brewer man said someone entered his unlocked vehicle during the night and stole his .40-caliber Glock pistol and two extended magazines.
A County Road 468 Shannon woman said as a 15-year-old male was walking to her house, a pit bull charged after him, chasing him into a lake. She aid the dog has a history of chasing and attacking people.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo woman said someone entered her shop and stole the family’s KT196 go cart. She said a man posted a go cart for sale on Facebook and it looks identical to theirs.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville man said a female acquaintance came over to watch his kids while he went to mow yards. While he was away, she called and texted, asking for money. When he got home, $500 cash was missing from his bedroom. She denied taking the money, but offered to send him $250. He said the suspect is the mother of one of his children.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said he drove a friend to the store and then back to the friend’s house. After taking a nap, he noticed that $280 cash was missing from his car. He called the friend, who admitted going to the man’s house while he was asleep and taking the money.
A Baldwyn man went to check on his County Road 1057 Tupelo property for the first time in several weeks. He noticed someone had broken the lock on a camper at that location.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man saw an unknown white male walking back and forth in the road in front of his house around 2 p.m. He said the suspect then stopped and started waving his hands. So the man called 911.
A County Road 1009 Mooreville man called 911 around 6:30 p.m. saying a male suspect was causing a disturbance and he wanted him removed. The two men were drunk on someone else’s property and “just had words.” The responding deputy told the men to separate to let things calm down.
A Trice Street Shannon woman, 59, is divorcing her husband, 49. He came over to get some items from the house and moved the security cameras so they could not see the yard. When the cameras were turned, someone drove through the yard, leaving ruts.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said someone entered her house and stole her nephew’s guns. The cache including two revolver, two shotguns, a .40-caliber pistol and a Marlin lever action 30-30.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 11.
