Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Bridgett Bady, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, drug court violation.
Undavious Floyd, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule 1 drug.
Leslie Holliday, 33, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Christina McCullough, 42, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, uttering a forgery.
Demetrious Cortez Pittman, 36, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving.
Gregory Loraince Sorrell, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, felony possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, trafficking methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Patrick Washington, 37, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, littering, no driver's license, no insurance, driving under the influence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Blue Mountain man was at his girlfriend's Palmetto Road house when her ex-boyfriend showed up at 1 a.m. and tried to get the man to come outside and fight. The man went to bed instead. In the morning, he discovered his two rear car tires were slashed.
A County Road 113 Shannon woman complained about an aggressive Doberman pinscher on her property. The deputy located the owner, who said he would go around the corner and get his dog.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance took her personal identification and gained access to her EBT card. She said the friend used $28 to purchase something through an online site.
The manager of the Mooreville Dollar General said two males and a female were inside the store at 4 p.m. trying to shoplift. A deputy responded and questioned the female and one of the males. They said they were leaving and the woman opened her purse to show there was no store merchandise inside.
A County Road 598 {Plantersville man said while he was at work Friday, someone broke into his house and a Smith & Wesson .44-caliber pistol, a a Thompson Center Contender and a Remington derringer. He thinks a male acquaintance is responsible.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said his "highly intoxicated" father was sitting outside \ around 9 p.m. When the man's wife and kids were leaving to go get food, the father yelled "Where y'all b---- a-- hoes going?" That led to a verbal altercation and the man told the father to shut up and go inside. The father did, slamming the door several times before going to his room.
A County Road 814 Mooreville woman said two male relatives got into an argument at a family gathering. The suspects left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville woman said she took a male relative to his mother's house, but the mother refused to let him stay,. The man had been drinking and started cursing at the woman. When she got home, she told him to get out and he urinated in her car.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said a male acquaintance took her keys and threw them into the yard and they cannot find them. She said he could remain at her house.
A Mantachie woman went to the County Road 1595 Mooreville house of a man she has been talking to for a couple of weeks. He blocked her car in his driveway and refused to let her leave. He got upset and kicked her car three times,. leaving a dent in the driver's door of the 2016 Ford Escape.
A County Road 1349 Auburn woman said four dogs came onto her property and killed four of her goats. She did not know who the dogs belonged to.
A Palmetto Road store said a 21-year-old man was causing a disturbance, yelling, beating his chest and throwing things in the parking lot. The man said he was upset because while he was using the restroom, his friends left him at the store. He was told to leave or he would be arrested for disorderly conduct.
A County Road 520 Shannon man woke up and found an abandoned charcoal Chevy Tahoe partially in his drive and partially in the road. The SUV had backed into his mailbox, knocking it over. A wrecker arrived and hauled it away.
A County Road 1303 woman said someone driving a black H3 Hummer ran off the road and through her fence. The SUV dragged some of the fence, which got tangled under the vehicle and eventually disabled it. The 26-year-old white male drive left on foot.
A County Road 373 Palmetto couple went to get lunch after church. When they got back home 30 minutes later, the door hinge and frame were damaged. INside, the television in the living room was hanging from the wall by the cables and touching the floor. The thief also stole a Kindle notebook.
A Green Tee Road man said he let a Black male he knows only as "Pig" use his truck around 8 p.m. Saturday. When the friend had not returned the 2011 GMC by Sunday afternoon, he called 911 to file a report.
A County Road 2500 Guntown man said his dogs started barking after 9 p.m. Sunday. He looked outside and saw a pickup riding in a neighbor's pasture, tearing it up. The truck caused deep ruts and then left.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said when her mother died in April 2020, she left her Robert Kennedy Drive house to her daughters. She said her sister was already living there and she moved in February. She pays the house insurance and half the utilities. She said the sister has threatened her, only lets her use one shelf in the refrigerator, half the cabinets and she must stay in the back bedroom.
A Rollingwood Drive woman said someone kicked in the front door around 1 a.m. When the residents started yelling, the unknown suspect fled on foot.
A woman came to the police department and reported that her ex-boyfriend has been threatening her and her new boyfriend.
A man said he was turning into the McDonald's from President Street when he hit a pot hole. The impact damaged a tire and rim on his car.
Police responded to a disturbance at a Nelle Street auto repair shop. A woman said she was having problems with the shop not fixing her car. She told them to take the parts off her car and she would take it somewhere else, but they refused to give her the keys until she paid the bill. She jerked the keys from the female owner's hand, causing her to fall to the ground. She said the male owner came out, put his arm around her neck and jerked her away, causing her to fall to the ground. The female owner said the woman showed up asking about a payment plan, since she had been in jail and used all her money on fines. She offered $100 that day. They let her test drive the car. When they told her she couldn't have the keys until she paid off the repairs, she became irate and demanding her money back. She grabbed the female owners hand/wrist and flipped her onto the ground. The woman then sat on the owner, trying to get the keys. She said her husband then ran over and pulled the woman off of her. The male owner said he was working on a car outside and heard the women yelling at each other. He saw the woman flip his wife over her back and onto the ground, then jump on top of her as she grabbed for the keys. He said he put his arm around the woman's head and neck and pulled her off his wife. He said the woman got up, walked off and started messing with her phone.
A Kenmar Lane woman said that while she was at work, a suspect stole about $300 in men's clothing she had bought for her boyfriend who just got out of jail. She said her son allowed the suspect inside the house.
A Robert Kennedy Drive man reported a stolen firearm. He said he carries the Glock 9mm on motorcycle rides. He last saw it two weeks ago when he placed it on a bed and covered it with laundry, When he finally got around to folding the clothes, the gun was not there. He has searched the home and it is not there.
A woman said while she was at the ATM outside the West Main Renasant branch, a Black female in a white Chevy Envoy rear-ended her, then drove away. The police later spoke to the owner of the car, who said her mother was driving and did accidentally hit the other car. She said her mother left the scene because she had to go pick up her kids.
An Alpine Street woman said a Black couple have been threatening her. She said they believe she set them up with the U.S. Marshals Service. They have threatened to whoop her posterior and said running will only make it worse.
A woman said she was driving down McCullough Boulevard near Front Street when the right front tire came off her car, disabling the vehicle.
An officer doing stationary patrolling on North Gloster at 4 a.m. heard screaming in a parking lot. He found a man on the ground screaming and sweating heavily. The man denied medical attention. The 41-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and carried to jail.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man stuffed a $15 backpack under his shirt and tried to walk out without paying. He was detained for police and cited for shoplifting.
A Hood Street man said he was working on his car in his driveway when the neighbor's dog came across the street and bit him. The officer told the neighbor that the dog would now fall under the city's dangerous dog ordinance. The owner said he had proof the dog was up to date on its shots.
A Magnolia Place woman said someone entered her unlocked car and rummaged around. Nothing appeared to be stolen. Security cameras showed a man entering the car around 5 a.m. and then walk away heading north.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.