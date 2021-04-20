Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jeffrey Bledsoe, 49, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jermaine Copeland, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rickey Craig, 34, no address given, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Anna Lucas, 37, no address given, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Alexis Neal, 24, no address given, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Ladell Owens, 23, of Belden, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, rape.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Hayes Drive woman cranked her 2001 Chevy Tahoe at 5:30 a.m. and went back inside while it warmed up. When she came back outside, it was gone. A neighbor said she kicked her 25-year-old son out of the house over drug usage. He hopped in the running SUV and drove off.
A County Road 1806 Saltillo woman said there is a multicolored pit bull roaming the area. The dog has a collar and doesn’t seem to be aggressive.
A Garden Creek Drive woman checked her medicine bottle and noticed 40 Gabapentin pills were missing. She said her father was the only other person in the house, and he has a history of drug abuse and stealing.
A Walnut man inherited his late grandmother’s County Road 263 Saltillo house. He put a padlock on the front door two months ago. When he came by to check on it, the lock fell off the door. Inside it appeared someone had been trying to live there. He said anything of value had already been moved out.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said the license plate of his 2016 Volvo truck was lost or stolen. He is not sure when it fell off.
A County Road 2696 Baldwyn man said neighbors heard gunshots in the area. When he checked his animals, one of his dogs had been shot in the leg. He bandaged the wound and carried the dog to the veterinarian.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a female acquaintance has been driving carelessly up and down the road harassing her and her family. The suspect has also been making posts on Facebook that degrade her and her family.
A County Road 855 Brewer man said a female who "from time to time lives with him" came to his house. She left and picked up someone at the Brewer gas station. He heard her return and could hear another individual walking around outside. He heard a male's voice but could not see who it was. He said his friend then took his keys and left. He called deputies to make sure the male was not still on the property.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
The manager of City Thrift said overnight someone damaged the business' box truck, cutting off part of the exhaust system.
A Lakeshire Drive man said Life Lock sent him notification in March that someone used his identity to try to open accounts with Wells Fargo Bank. Two weeks later, Wells Fargo congratulated him on his new credit card, checking account and savings account. He said he never opened any of the accounts.
A Hancock Street man said he was outside working on his vehicles when his ex pulled up to get their daughter. There were four males in the car with her. They all got out and one started cursing at the man and threatened to stab and kill him. One of the man's friends came outside and told the suspects to leave because they were calling police.
A woman said she when she tried to leave a friend's Mercer Street residence, her boyfriend's ex and baby mama blocked her car. The suspect started a verbal altercation and banged on the driver's window before finally leaving. She said when she finally got home, the suspect was blocking her driveway. The suspect started a second altercation. She said it is an ongoing issue and she has repeatedly told the suspect she is not welcome at her residence.
A West Jackson Street woman said she was in the car of her ex-boyfriend. When she got out of the car to leave, he grabbed he bag and sped away. The bag contained $300 in cash, credit cards, her clothes and shoes, and her child's Social Security card.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.