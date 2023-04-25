Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Jalan Clyde Atkinson, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, domestic violence, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, expired driver’s license.
Steven Lee Hall, 40, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Shelton McGreger, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, kidnapping.
Jordan M. Parker, 25, of Verona, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, felony child endangerment.
James Payne, 56, of Ecru, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, open container, no seat belt.
Lashunteal Monicaque Pratt, 28, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Kaleb E. Ray, 32, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, burglary of a commercial building, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Austin Lane Vanover, 23, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny, no driver’s license, no insurance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 1920, Saltillo, man lets out three dogs every morning. The dogs attacked a neighbor’s cat, killing it. He tried to keep the dogs off the cat. He was injured but refused medical attention. He told the neighbors he would have the dogs euthanized.
A County Road 401, Shannon, man said his brother-in-law stole about $6,000 in tools from his storage shed, including a cutting torch, a welder and assorted hand tools.
A County Road 3, Okolona, woman returned home around 1:30 p.m. As she unlocked and opened the front door, she heard something inside the house or under it. She went back to her car and called 911. A deputy responded, checked the house and found nothing unusual.
A Haley Drive Mooreville woman said she is missing a pair of diamond earrings and a diamond and gold nugget bracelet. She last remembers seeing them in her wooden jewelry box. She said there was a house fire two weeks ago. She wanted a report in case the items are not found.
A County Road 300, Shannon, woman got out of bed, took a bath and told her boyfriend she was about to leave to run some errands. He became angry and started a verbal altercation. He said he did not want her to come back. She told the deputy that both of their names are on the mortgage.
A Highway 178, Mooreville, man said a bald, white man showed up asking about some outdoor lights the man had for sale. He gave the suspect a price of $40. The suspect went back to his truck and got a $100 bill. The man gave the suspect the lights and $60 in change. When he looked closer at the $100, he told the suspect it didn’t look right. The suspect got into his Ford Ranger and quickly drove away. The man then realized the bill was actually movie prop money and not real.
A U.S Postal Service mail carrier was delivering mail along County Road 461, Saltillo, when she noticed a small truck parked beside a house like they were trying to hide. She put the mail in the mailbox and tried to turn around, but the truck was blocking her. She checked the mailbox on the way out, and it was empty. She thought the suspect in the truck had stolen the mail.
A County Road 1282, Tupelo, man said he was outside around 6 p.m. when his best friend pulled into the driveway. He said the friend got out and started a verbal altercation, yelling profanities at him. He had no idea what possessed the friend to not only start the argument, but also threaten him and damage the gravel driveway as he left. The man admitted he had been drinking for the last 90 minutes. The deputy suggested the man file a report after he sobered up.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
