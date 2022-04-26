Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Peter Joseph Anglin, 64, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, speeding, traveling in the left lane.
Carlos Braxton, 36, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cedric Crump, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Steven Joyner, 47, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jarren McKinzie, 25, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Brittany Scales, 33, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child endangerment.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mitchell Road woman said that during an argument, her wife said some words about her mother she did not appreciate. The wife then took the woman’s car keys, debit card and cell phone. The woman wanted to leave but couldn’t, and she couldn’t call 911 because she didn’t have a phone. She had to email relatives in another state and get them to contact law enforcement. While deputies were on the scene, the wife returned the woman’s property.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo businesswoman said a former employee showed up and caused a disturbance before 8 a.m. The suspect has been threatening her and another employee over money he feels he is owed. He has been told several times not to return to the property. He refused to leave until the woman called 911.
A Fulton man said his ex-girlfriend has been continuously texting him over the last several days. She has cursed at him and is threatening to have him put in jail. He has asked her to stop contacting him, but she continues.
A County Road 1305 Guntown man said some time since January, someone entered his house and stole four high-powered hunting rifles. He thinks a male relative could be responsible for the theft.
A County Road 855 Shannon woman said her daughter’s boyfriend was wanted for questioning for an incident in Prentiss County and she wanted him removed from her house. Since the daughter was letting him stay there off and on, she was advised she would have to go through justice court to legally evict the 21-year-old suspect.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton couple heard a loud noise outside around 12:30 a.m. They looked outside and saw a man with a flashlight and something in the ditch. The man told deputies a deer ran out in front of his motorcycle and he swerved and went into the ditch. Deputies helped him get the bike unstuck and he went on his way.
A County Road 261 Palmetto man said he and his wife are “having issues” because she is cheating on him. He said the wife and her sister were at the house today causing trouble. He just wanted them to leave. The women were gone by the time deputies arrived.
A County Road 239 Shannon woman had her daughter evicted April 22. When the daughter came by the next day to get her belongings, she also tried to take two cats and a chihuahua. The woman refused to let her have the animals that she has cared for over the last three months.
A man said an employee wanted more money and he told him No. The next day, the man’s work truck was broken into and someone stole three half-inch drills and a cable lasher.
A Louisville woman said she was evicted from a County Road 239 Shannon house. She said her mother stole the 20 Funko Pops, six crystal rocks and some clothes she boxed up and left in the garage. She added that two cats and a chihuahua were not returned to her either.
A man said he started renting a Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo house in early April but had not been there for about two weeks. When he returned, someone had forced open a front window, gotten inside and stolen a 43-inch television, a DVD player and a Fender guitar.
A Highway 371 Mooreville sod company reported someone stole a 20-foot, tandem-axle utility trailer from behind the shop.
A Big Buck Trail Guntown woman said her neighbor plays his music so loud they can’t sleep. Her husband went next door and asked the man to turn it down, but he refused.
A County Road 1325 Saltillo woman called for an ambulance but then refused to be transported. The ambulance left and she noticed her puppy was missing. Thinking the ambulance crew took her puppy, she called 911 to get them to return. The puppy returned before the deputy arrived.
A Corinth woman drove to a County Road 295 Palmetto residence to pick up her son. When she arrived, the infant’s grandmother confronted the woman, alleging a soiled diaper had been left on the child too long. She said the older woman was argumentative and waving a cup of coffee. When she pushed the coffee out of the way, the grandmother slapped her on the left side of her face.
A County Road 263 Saltillo man got home to find a red Jeep in his ditch that apparently took out his mailbox. He used his vehicle to help pull the Jeep out of the ditch. The driver, a 20-something male, appeared to be under the influence and left while the man was on the phone with 911.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo man took away his daughter’s softball gear to punish her for lying. Now the girl’s mother has been harassing him for two days, cursing at and threatening him by phone and by text.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.