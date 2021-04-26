Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Katerio Brown, 24, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child endangerment, felony possession of marijuana.
Destenee Causey, 22, no address given, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, burglary, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Nicosha Ivy, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, shoplifting-second offense.
Brant McCullom, 24, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, drug court violation.
Lamarquavious Patton, 21, no address give, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child endangerment, felony possession of marijuana.
Cornelius Pryor, 23, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Javaun Wells, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2878 Baldwyn man said his stepson stole a pair of dark gray car seats from his property. The stepson refuses to return the items.
A man was driving south on Highway 371 around 7:15 p.m. when a red Toyota Tacoma came off the Interstate 22 ramp and failed to yield. When they got to the bank in Mooreville, the Toyota driver stopped, got out, chambered a round into a pistol and pointed it at him. The suspect was yelling, "I have kids in here" before getting back the truck and driving away.
A Mooreville Dollar General employee said a younger male called around 8:30 p.m. and said they were sending someone with a bomb to the store. The employees evacuated the store and called 911.
A County Road 417 Guntown man said a male suspect was at his house. The suspect had previously tried to kick in the front door. He said the suspect is under the false impression that his wife is at the house, but she is not.
A Grammer Shannon employee said a male acquaintance of a female worker entered the company without permission to argue with the worker. The worker has told the man several times to leave her alone and he is upset because she will not talk to him. On his way out of the building, the suspect tried to start arguments with other workers.
A Palmetto Road convenience store clerk said a regular customer wanted to cash an $850 cashier's check for a friend because the friend was unable to leave their house. The cashed the check on April 17 and it bounced on April 23. The same person returned on April 18 and April 19 trying to cash a $1,000 cashier's check. They refused.
A Reynard Drive Carr Vista woman said she and a female cousin got into an argument when the cousin asked her to move her car so he brother could leave to go to the prom.
A County Road 1057 Auburn man said he and his girlfriend got into an argument. When she left, she took his brand new laptop with her.
A County Road 468 Shannon woman said there was a suspicious vehicle out by her driveway after 8:30 p.m. The suspect told her husband they were having trouble with a tire. They drove to the Busy Bee in Shannon to fix the vehicle.
A Houston woman said she and her drunk boyfriend got into an argument while driving along Highway 6 near the Natchez Trace Parkway around 11 p.m. He was yelling at her because another guy called her. She pulled over to avoid wrecking and he grabbed her keys and cell phone, then threw both out the window. He then called his mother to come get him and they parted ways.
A Mitchell Road woman said her brother came back to town for a family gathering and showed up at her apartment drunk at 12:30 a.m. and started yelling and cursing. When he went outside to smoke, she locked the door behind him and called 911. He was gone by the time deputies arrived.
A State Park Road Mooreville man said someone has been coming onto his property at night stealing small items and taking all the eggs from his chicken coop. He said over the last few weeks, he has lost about five dozen eggs.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said she started receiving threatening text messages from a female. She said the suspect was upset because she is having an affair with the suspect's brother. She said the suspect and several other woman showed up around noon and "a big fight began." The suspects were gone with deputies arrived.
A Green Tee Road woman said a male acquaintance showed up around 3:45 p.m. demanding to see a female. He broke the window of the car the female friend was driving. When the woman went outside to confront him, the man forced his way inside the house and hit the friend with a gun. The man told deputies he broke the window because the female would not give in the keys to his car. The female friend fled before deputies arrived.
A West Shore Drive Saltillo woman had a male suspect come to her house to give her a quote on redoing her floors. He made her feel uncomfortable and she asked him to leave. He has since been calling her, driving by her house and even stopped and asked a neighbor if she still lived there.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville man said someone ran into/over his chain link fence, destroying two sections. He said it might have been a four-wheeler.
A Mitchell Road woman said "something occurred" at the Tupelo IHOP between her and "a large group of people" around midnight. She said they followed her home and started causing a disturbance.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday the Tupelo Police Department.
A Horn Lane woman called police after 4:30 a.m. saying a neighbor was crawling through the air ducts and sneaking into her residence at night. She said he had been saying hello to her children and she could hear him growling through the air ducts. The man told police he was not crawling in air ducts and he had not entered her apartment.
A woman said she was driving south on Highway 45 around 9 a.m. when she heard a loud pop and the sunroof in her car shattered. She was unsure what caused the damage.
A Tulip Road man said he was trying to buy an Apple watch from someone on Facebook. The seller wanted the man to prepay for the watch, so he sent $245 through Cash App at 12:30 a.m. with the understanding they would meet later that day to give him the watch. He said the seller never showed. He is trying to get Cash App to refund his money.
A woman said she was in the drive-thru lane at Chick-Fil-A when she was suddenly hit by the car behind her in the line around 2:30 p.m. She said a heavy-set white female jumped out of the other car and began berating her as well as the restaurant workers, using profanity profusely. The suspect continued to curse while telling the woman to get out of her way. The woman said she pulled out of line into a parking space to call 911, thinking the other driver would do the same. Instead, the other driver fled the scene. The other vehicle was a rental car owned by Enterprise.
Police were called to the North Gloster Holiday Inn at 8:30 p.m. for a man laying on the ground and taking off his clothes. Officers found a 30-year-old white male on the grass. The man said he was from another planet and was from the underground. Police said the man appeared to be under the influence of some narcotic. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to the county jail.
A man said he stopped at Dodge's Store around midnight. As he stepped out of his brother's car, a roughly 30-year-old Black male punched him in the mouth with a closed fist.
A woman said someone posing as a friend on Facebook said there was a COVID-19 Federal Grant program. She contacted the person and was told she qualified for $30,000 that would be delivered by Fed Ex. She was told she would not have to repay the money, but there was a $450 "delivery fee." She went to the Crosstown Walgreen's to load the money into Cash App. When she did not receive the cash, she contacted the person. They sent her a picture of her friend holding a license. When she contacted the friend directly, the friend said she had been scammed as well. She did not send any money, but did send them the picture.
A woman said she was driving south on Highway 45 near the mall when the 18-wheeler in front of her ran over something in the road. The trailer kicked up the debris that hit and damaged the front end of her car. She pulled over to call 911. She didn't know if the truck even realized what had happened.
A woman went to Carlock Toyota and didn't realize she left her purse at the dealership until after she left and was trying to get gas. She went back but no one had seen her purse. She said the purse contained her license, personal information and less than $50 in cash.
A Belk employee said a female replaced the $128 tag on a Free People shirt and replaced it with a $20 one. She paid the reduced price and tried to leave the store, but was detained. Police charged her with shoplifting.
The manager of Comfort Inn & Suites on North Gloster said an unknown male was repeatedly calling asking to speak to the people on room 223. Since the caller did not know the names of the guests in that room, per company policy, the call was not transferred. The man then started calling repeatedly. At one point he said, "It ain't no fun when the rabbit has a gun." A second male then began using racial epithets.
An employee at the Briar Ridge Sprint Mart said a woman entered the store around 8 p.m. She used her rewards card to get a discount than paid for the items with a $20 bill. After she left, the clerk realized the bill was fake. The clerk was able to identify the woman by her rewards card. She then pulled up the woman on Facebook and verified it was her.
A West Main Walmart employee watched a woman in the self checkout lane not ringing up all her items. She claimed she never got any training on using the self checkout and none of the employees offered to help her. A check revealed she did not scan 16 items worth a total of $171.98.
A Chili's employee said when she was trying to leave after work, she heard a loud noise coming from the front passenger side of the car. When she checked, that wheel was loose and missing the lug bolts. She felt a male acquaintance was responsible.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.