Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Derrick Christopher Brown, 37, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Joe Edward Neese, 61, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
April Stegall, 34, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mitchell Road woman said she was letting a female acquaintance stay with her. They got into an argument and the friend threatened to break the windows in the woman’s car. When the suspect left, she took the woman’s phone.
A County Road 712, Plantersville, man said he was walking down the road and saw a dead dog in the ditch. He then encountered four living dogs. One was aggressive, barking and growling at him. The man started yelling and stomping his feet to scare off the dogs. The aggressive dog turned and growled at him before running away.
A County Road 1312, Mooreville, woman was walking to the mailbox when a black-and-white pit bull appeared and chased her back inside. The dog then attacked the woman’s cat.
A Palmetto Road woman said someone ran off the road and destroyed her wisteria tree.
A County Road 2345, Guntown, woman said someone dropped off a dog in her driveway with a bowl of food. The dog is not aggressive, but she said her dog would try to kill it.
A County Road 1451, Mooreville, man, 82, said he has been letting a 26-year-old male stay with him for a few days. The suspect has been damaging the man’s property since he got there. Tonight, he destroyed the man’s stereo system, so he wanted him to leave.
A County Road 1970 Saltillo woman said a tan-and-white pit bull mix has been coming on her property and killing her chickens. So far, it has killed six fowls.
A Bryce Street, Mooreville, woman reported a male subject was trespassing around 10 p.m. Deputies arrived and escorted the man from the premises without further incident.
A County Road 468, Shannon, man said someone ran off the road and hit his tree during the night. The car appears to have gotten stuck in the road and another vehicle pulled it out. He was not certain what time it happened.
A County Road 1438 man said there was a black Chevrolet Impala parked across the road and playing extremely loud music that woke him up around 3:30 p.m. That car left, heading toward County Road 931. He said he has spoken to the people across the road about the loud music, but they have not stopped or turned it down.
