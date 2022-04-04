Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Isaiah Herron, 26, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, speeding, disorderly conduct.
Courtney L. Hill, 30, of New Albany, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana.
Hayden Hill, 20, of Booneville, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Teerykah Hinton, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault, felony malicious mischief.
D’Angelo Martin, 19, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Moore, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dedrick Wallace, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, sale of heroin, sale of a controlled substance.
Javaun Wells, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville daycare worker said there was a woman in a silver Cadillac in the parking lot. The driver said she ran out of gas and walked away.
A County Road 100 Nettleton man said someone stole his push mower. The theft is on video but the image is not clear. He saw a man who looked like the suspect at the store driving a white flatbed Ford truck.
A Tupelo plumbing company said a white female, 24, took a business check that had already been cashed, went to a Blue Springs store and cashed it again.
A Caitlyn Drive Saltillo woman has been separated from her husband for “some time now.” He showed up at the house around 11 p.m. She was asleep, but her daughter let him in. She said he started an argument, bear hugged her and swung her around, causing her hand to hit a lamp, cutting her hand.
A County Road 814 Plantersville woman said an unknown man has been living in the woods on her property. She went to where he was staying and most of his belongings had been moved.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man got a call saying he had won a Mercedes Benz car and a three-story house in Hawaii from Publisher’s Clearinghouse Sweepstakes. The caller said he would deliver the car, but the man would have to pay a storage fee. The man purchased $1,600 in gift cards and gave the caller the numbers of the cards. When the caller called back asking for more money, the man realized it was a scam.
A Baldwyn woman and her husband went to his former mother-in-law’s Rio Rancho Lane Guntown house to pick up his son. When the son went inside, the husband and the former mother-in-law got into a verbal altercation and the woman used her phone to film it. She said the mother-in-law walked to the car screaming “keep recording b----” and slapped the phone out of her hand, hitting her right hand in the process.
A Rio Rancho Lane Guntown couple said their former son-in-law and his wife showed up at their house unannounced, demanding to get their grandson. The man told the suspects it was the child’s mother’s court-ordered visitation weekend and they would not be getting the child. He said the suspects became aggressive and refused to leave, after being told to do so numerous times.
A Baldwyn man and his ex-wife have two children. The man and his new wife went to his former in-law’s Rio Rancho Lane Guntown to get the son, 11, for family pictures. He said the boy and the mother-in-law were outside and she told him to go inside. The woman told the man it wasn’t his weekend and he needed to leave. He said she yelled in his face, so he got back in his car and left, without his son.
Just after midnight Sunday, a deputy found a black 2003 Mazda Miata that had left County Road 1571 near the Itawamba County line, gone into the ditch and hit a tree. The air bags deployed. The driver fled the scene before deputies arrived.
A 64-year-old Tupelo woman said she used to live in her mother’s County Road 1820 Saltillo house. She let her niece stay there since the estate is tied up in court. The niece let a man move in with her, without the woman’s permission. When the woman drove by to check, she saw her bedroom suit – bed, dresser and chest – out by the burn pile.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said whenever her baby daddy comes over, he starts an argument. He came by Saturday and threatened her friend who was at the house. On Sunday morning, he confronted her in the church parking lot. He was loud and used profanity. She walked away and into the church. He followed, continuing to use profanity all the way to the church door.
A Pontotoc woman said she met her ex-boyfriend in front of the Lee County Jail Sunday afternoon to get their 5-year-old son. She said when she approached his car, the man and his wife both began yelling and cursing at her, causing a scene in front of the boy. She said the altercation was only verbal and she was able to get the child and leave.
A Chesterville woman said she was at a Highway 6 Plantersville residence when her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend attacked her car. There is security camera video of the suspect knocking out the windows and hitting the 2019 Chrysler 200 with a metal object. The back glass was shattered and the car has dents all around it.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman was using her phone to complete a loan process after 2 a.m. She set the phone down and went outside to check on the dogs. When she returned, the phone was gone. She thinks her mother did it, since she has stolen from the woman before.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman told police her daughter received a notification that her iPhone was being tracked. They searched the car looking for an air tag but found nothing. The following morning, she got a second notification.
A Lakeview Drive man said two men tried to jump him. He ran away, dropping his iPhone 8. One of the suspects picked up the phone, which is now pinging on Trout Street. An officer went to the house in question but no one would come to the door.
A West Main Street man said overnight, someone entered his car and stole his Glock 9mm pistol. He said he thought he locked the car doors.
A West Main Street KFC employee said her ex-boyfriend drove around the business three times today. She said he was abusive to her in the past. They broke up three years ago and she moved away. She recently moved back and he is now stalking her.
Security at The Mall at Barnes Crossing said a woman and her children have been panhandling outside of Chuck E. Cheese. Police told her she was trespassing and she left.
An employee at Foam Craft on Old Runway Road said a suspect mistook her car for someone else’s and slashed the driver’s side tires.
A Highland Drive woman said she had an altercation with a female suspect over a man they are both involved with. The suspect returned with a third woman and assaulted the woman with a set of brass knuckles.
Best Buy reported that around 1:30 a.m. Friday, a white male was seen on security cameras stealing gas from a company vehicle. The suspect appeared to puncture the gas tank, fill a red gas jug and walk away toward Ashley Furniture.
A couple found a wallet in the middle of Coley Road near Snap Fitness. The dropped the item off at the police station on Front Street.
A Beasley Drive returned home around 6 p.m. to discover there were yellow spots on the side of the house and the right side of her 2001 Nissan Altima. There were also unexploded paintball found around the property.
A Blair Street woman said her daughter left her backpack in the yard of a Clayton Avenue residence. Someone in a white truck stopped and picked up the backpack that contained a pair of Nike Air Jordans and a Google Chromebook issued to the daughter by the Tupelo Public School District.
A man said while he was inside the Cinemark movie theater Friday evening, someone poked a hole in his gas tank and stole the fuel. Security cameras showed four people walk to the truck and go underneath around 9:20 p.m. The suspects left in a white four door car and a four door black truck.
An officer driving east on East Main around 11:45 p.m. said a black Kia Optima passed him at a high rate of speed. Following a brief pursuit, the driver pulled over just past Highway 6/Briar Ridge Road. The driver was charged with misdemeanor fleeing and careless driving.
A man said he parked his car hauler at a North Gloster Street motel overnight. When he arrived at his destination the next day, he realized someone had cut the catalytic convert off the Honda Ridgeline.
A woman said she was at a North Gloster Street motel around 2 p.m. when an unknown man walked up, began to utter obscenities and threatened her. He grabbed her phone from her hand and threw it to the ground.
The North Gloster Chevron store said a tall black female walked into the store around 10:30 p.m. She “acquired” two switch vapes and two additional vapes and left without paying for the $57.96 in merchandise.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.