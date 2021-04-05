Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Tyler Badie, 29, of Ecru, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, drug court violation.
Bridgett Bady, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, drug court violation.
Kenya Lockridge, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police DEpartment, aggravated domestic violence,.
Dustin Parker, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
William Rhodes, 31, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia.
Artarvis Richey, 37, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Guntown man found a white Nissan Maxima parked in the drive that leads to his County Road 833 pasture. Since it was on private property, he was told he could call a wrecker and have the car towed.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man called deputies because a female acquaintance showed up uninvited and unwelcomed. Shortly after everyone left, there was a knock on the door. Thinking it was deputies, he opened the door. Instead it was the female, who forced her way into the house. He said she screamed and yelled at him “for an undetermined amount of time” then left.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman reported that someone destroyed her mother’s mailbox overnight. A neighbor later said he was pulling a trailer and hit the mailbox. He said he would fix it.
A County Road 1009 Skyline woman said she sleeps with her Direct Express credit card in her sock because it has been stolen before. When the woman, 60, woke up, the sock was not on her foot, and the credit card was gone. She did not know who could have taken the card, that had $186 on it.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman got into an argument with her brother. He started cursing at her when she brought up his drug use. She told him to leave or she would call the law. When he remained, she called 911.
A County Road 995 Tupelo man said overnight, someone entered his unlocked car and stole a Walther .22-caliber pistol and $130.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo woman said her ex-boyfriend broke into her car and stole a HP laptop, a flashlight and a police baton.
A County Road 885 Saltillo woman returned home and noticed the latch on the front door. She said she never uses the latch. She walked around back and found a window up and some of her belongings sitting outside. A check revealed a foot locker, an antique record player and a television were missing.
A Highway 145 Saltillo Dollar General employee saw an elderly white male push a buggy full of merchandise out the door. She went outside and confronted the man for shoplifting. He loaded the roughly $100 worth of items into an older four-door Oldsmobile and drove away.
A 39-year-old County Road 122 Nettleton woman said her 59-year-old landlord and ex-boyfriend had her vehicle towed and cut off her utilities when she was one day late on the rent. She said he is jealous because she has a new boyfriend. She said he told her she would have to pay not only the rent, but the reconnect fee for the power as well as $275 to get her car back,
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman said her 36-year-old son showed up ranting and making no sense. She told him to leave but he refused and wandered around the property. He left walking down the road before deputies arrived.
A County Road 54 Shannon woman said her ex-husband’s girlfriend was sending threatening text messages.
A County Road 1948 Saltillo woman said a male subject made threatening comments to her on Facebook. He called her a hooker and said he would arrest her.
A 23-year-old County Road 1201 Nettleton man and his 39-year-old mother got into a verbal altercation because she would not take him to the store. He said all he wanted was some cigarettes and she started to holler at him.
A County Road 1201 Nettleton man got home and found his 23-year-old grandson inside throwing furniture around. He is in the process of evicting the grandson, who broke the TV, grandfather clock, china cabinet, kitchen cabinet and a closet door. He pulled the wires out of the energy saver, threw clothes all over the house and poured soda on the kitchen floor. He also turned over all the dining room furniture but it did not appear to be damaged.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said she wanted to leave but her boyfriend would not let her take her vehicle. He said he paid for the car but put it in her name.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said a white female has been staying in a brown camper on his campground without paying,
A Florence Carr Verona man said his step-daughter entered his house and stole several gold and diamond rings, a $40 Outback gift card, three sets of drapes and sheers, and a Samsung tablet.
A County Road 1465 Mooreville woman said she let her Yorkie out it he backyard. She saw the pit bull from across the street run to her backyard, pick up her dog and shake it. The dog suffered bite marks and puncture wounds and was carried to the vet’s office for treatment.
A County Road 45 Tupelo woman said a couple of old friends called her and said they were going to jump her the next time they see her. She did not know why they would threaten her.
A 39-year-old County Road 122 Nettleton woman said she is renting her residence from her 59-year-old ex-boyfriend. She returned home and he was changing all the locks on the doors and refused to give her a key to the residence.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Whaley Road man said overnight, someone entered two unlocked cars. The contents of the console and glove box were moved around. About $50 in change and a small container of fishing supplies was stolen.
A South Gloster Street woman woke up around 7 a.m. and found her boyfriend passed out behind the wheel of her 2018 Nissan Altima. The car was severely damaged and stuck on a stump in the front yard. She said she did not give him permission to use her car, he took the keys while she was asleep. The man refused to give his name to police, then tried to run away. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A Belden woman said her car was parked outside a friend’s Deer Park Road house overnight. Someone entered the unlocked car and stole her Social Security card and a $100 bill.
A truck driver said he parked his International truck at the loading dock behind City Thrift. Overnight, someone tried to steal the muffle by sawing it off.
A Bonnie Drive woman said overnight, someone went through their four unlocked cars and rummaged around. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Deer Park Road woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked vehicle. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Deer Park Road man let his dog out around 5 a.m. and noticed his truck door was open. He saw two suspects in a maroon SUV suddenly speed away. He checked and all three unlocked vehicles had been entered. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A Bonnie Drive woman had security video of someone attempting to burglarize her car overnight. The man approached her locked car, tried the door handle, then left.
A man said a truck nearly caused a wreck on Industrial Road, so he followed it to a nearby business and started telling the driver to watch how he was driving. He said the driver became aggressive and charged him. When the man said he had a gun, the driver grabbed him by the pants. The pants, which already had holes in them, ripped causing the man’s money to fall out. He said he had more than $1,100 in cash to pay his rent. He said the money flew in the air and went down a ditch. He was only able to recovered $240. The driver told police the man followed him, then began cursing at him and threatening to kill him. When the man reached into his vehicle for a gun, the driver said he grabbed him by the pants and pulled him away from the gun. The driver’s son got between the two. He said the man had the gun in his hand and was chest bumping the son trying to get to the driver.
A man said he left his Polaris ATV at Tupelo Power Sports in December to be repaired. He stopped by April 1 to pick it up. The staff said the ATV had already been picked up and some unknown person paid the $60 repair bill.
A Lumpkin Avenue said he rented his car to an acquaintance for $140 with the agreement that it would be returned two hours later. He called police 13 hours later when the car was not returned.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.
A Wall’s employee said a white female attempted to leave the store without paying for $55 worth of merchandise concealed in her purse. Police noticed the 41-year-old woman had two outstanding warrants, so she was arrested and carried to jail.
Police were called to a North Gloster liquor store around 7:15 p.m. for a man refusing to leave. The man smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He was charged with public intoxication and carried to jail.
A Lewis Drive woman said she had not seen her son since March 30. She said he got out of jail the day before and went to Saltillo with an unknown man to look at a truck. He has a drug and alcohol addition. He was last at a Tupelo motel and he will not answer her calls or texts.
Police responded to a West Main Walmart around 1 p.m. where a 68-year-old white male had fallen in the front of the store. The man smelled of alcohol and began cursing at employees. Medics arrived and said he was drunk but didn’t need any medical attention. The man then began cursing at the medics. He was arrested on three outstanding warrants.
A North Gloster Walmart employee reviewing security cameras said a tall black male concealed $114 worth of rib-eye steaks on his person, then walked out of the store around 2:30 p.m. without paying.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said a male friend stayed the night with her. She told him to lock the door when he left. When she got up the next morning, she noticed her 40-inch flatscreen television was gone. She sent him a message on Facebook but he blocked her.
A Hill-N-Dale Drive woman said her pregnant granddaughter lives with her. The granddaughter broke up with the father of the child after a January domestic violence incident sent her to the hospital. The man shows up uninvited and unwanted at random times and appears to be high on methamphetamine banging o the door and threatening to harm her.
A Bonnie Drive man said a male suspect showed up at his house to complain about a prior vehicle sale between the men. The suspect became irate and at first refused to leave. He walked the suspect to his truck. The suspect then punched the man in the face and drove away.
A Shelton Trailer Park woman and her ex-boyfriend got into a verbal altercation over her leaving with their child. When he became irate, she fled out the back door with the child. As she was driving away, he jumped off the front porch and kicked her car, leaving a dent in the right rear quarter panel.
A West Main Street business said around 7:30 p.m., a black man wielding two knives was causing a disturbance by flashing the weapons during an argument inside the store. When police arrived, the 43-year-old suspect was in the parking lot yelling profanities. Police disarmed the man and arrested him for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. While being booked into the jail, he began talking to the ceiling and trying to fight things that were not there.
Police responded to North Coley Road at McCullough Boulevard at 4:45 Sunday morning for a man passed out behind the wheel. Police found a white male in the driver’s seat of a car that was running and in gear. There was a white female passed out in the passenger seat. The officer opened the door, put the car in park and woke the 18-year-old driver, who said he had been spoking marijuana and took painkillers. The 16-year-old passenger was allowed to call her mother, who came to the scene and took custody of her. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and carried to jail.
