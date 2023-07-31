Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Victoria Anderson, 28, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office possession of methamphetamine.
Mark Cash, 52, of Saltillo, was arrested by Alcoholic Beverage Control, three counts of the sale of a Schedule I drug, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Zachary L. Chaffin, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
David Branston Clark, 38, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael L. Cox, 53, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, expired tag.
Timothy Crayton, 56, of Booneville, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, violation of probation, contempt of court, simple assault.
Jennifer Lynn Carruthers, 34, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
James Lamar Hamilton, 52, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Cameron J. King, 24, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Anna Kaitlin Tackett, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Maryland woman was driving around and saw a Husky dog tied to a tree at a County 653, Saltillo, residence. The dog appeared to be malnourished and underweight. She could not see any food or water bowls and the house appeared to be abandoned.
A Palmetto Road woman said a maroon SUV drove slowly past her house. It approached her mailbox and stopped. She followed the vehicle with a disabled tag all the way back to Tupelo. She said this has happened before.
A County Road 1451, Tupelo, woman said her neighbor has been running heavy equipment all hours of the night. She called at 12:45 a.m. to complain. She said the noise makes it hard to sleep. She said the neighbor has also been burning the downed trees. She fears an ember from the fire will catch her house on fire.
An Amory man said he was working at Raybern’s Foods in Shannon, and he believes his wallet fell out of his pocket when he went to the restroom. He did not realize it was missing until he got home after the shift. He said the wallet contained $300 cash, his mother’s credit card and his Cash App card. He said his Cash App card was swiped for $7.50 around midnight at the new Shell station on County Road 520.
A Drive 55, Tupelo, woman said someone stole $772.19 from her Cadence Bank account. She is not sure who is responsible for the fraudulent transaction or how it happened. She noticed the theft on her mobile banking app, but it did not show where or how the money was obtained. She needed a documented report to file a dispute with the bank.
A Lake Piomingo woman said she owns a County Road 2346, Guntown, property, where there is a mobile home and a homemade utility trailer. She said someone removed two fence posts beside the gate that blocks the driveway to gain access to the property and steal the utility trailer.
A Shady Lake Drive, Tupelo, man said sometime Sunday afternoon, someone came onto his property and stole a 4-foot-by-10-foot political campaign banner. He said there are cameras by the koi pond that are pointed toward the missing banner. He said there should be video of the person taking the sign.
