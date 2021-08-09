Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Bryanna Ashley, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christopher Corey Coker, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Trisha Dawn Davis, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Department of Corrections warrant.
Kaleb Devontae Graham, 23, of Okolona, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence fourth offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, careless driving, possession of paraphernalia, failure to comply.
Alexia Neal, 24, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeremy Perkins, 41, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, felony hold.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A man said he was spraying a County Road 154 Shannon field by airplane. As he turned around, he saw a black male outside a house with a long gun. He thinks the suspect fired one or more shots but found no damage to the plane.
A County Road 726 man got home around 6 a.m. and saw a black male in a white truck parked near his house. A white male then left the man's house with a clothes basket. He followed the suspects until he ran out of gas on Bickerstaff Road. The suspects entered through a window and took clothes and a small safe.
A 35-year-old man said he gave his Social Security Number and other personal information to a female neighbor last summer so she could check on his unemployment and stimulus information. He recently learned that she had stolen $8,000 of his unemployment benefits and an unknown amount of stimulus money. He has contacted the unemployment office and followed the needed steps.
A Highway 178 Skyline car lot said a woman left a 2011 Toyota pickup for repairs. The keys went missing Aug. 4. When employees got to work two days later, the gate was on the ground and the truck was gone.
A County Road 1 man said a black female came onto his property looking for her boyfriend. She was "being loud and acting crazy." She had already knocked the glass out of the boyfriend's truck a few houses down the road. He told her she was trespassing and needed to leave. She eventually left, but drove past his house several times.
A County Road 646 man said someone took his debit card and withdrew cash from his account three separate times at an ATM in Mooreville. The total amount stolen in $400. He was not sure who took his card.
A Hayes Drive man said someone dropped off three dogs on his property today.
A Herdtown Lane Tupelo man said the contractors running fiber optic cable for Tombigbee Electric Power Association broke the latch and lock on the gate in his backyard. His dogs got loose but a neighbor herded them up until the man got home.
A County Road 1149 Tupelo man heard voices outside his camper around 12:15 a.m. The sound appeared to come from an abandoned house. Deputies checked out the house and found no one inside.
A County Road 754 Palmetto woman had an altercation with her ex-boyfriend last night. Today he texted saying he was coming over and would let himself inside. She said he has lived there off and on for about two years. The last time he was there was last week. Deputies explained the eviction process to her.
A County Road 1201 Plantersville man said his stepdaughter's boyfriend came over uninvited and was told to leave. The suspect got upset and sped away, slinging gravel at the house and "all over the lawn" as he left.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville man said his 41-year-old son is living with him but he wants him to leave. He has an eviction notice, but it has not been signed by a judge. The deputy explained that it had to be signed before it was official and legal.
A 57-year-old County Road 1349 Tupelo man said his wife, 42, took $100 from him. She then picked up his keys and drove off in his white Nissan Maxima.
A Lee County constable saw a suspect drive past down County Road 2346 Guntown in a Toyota Tacoma at a high rate of speed. He tried to flag the truck down, but it did not stop. He followed the truck down the road and found the suspect standing beside the truck. When he stopped, the suspect ran into the woods. The truck came back as stolen.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance pulled up at his residence around 8 p.m. and started blowing her horn, screaming and yelling. When she called 911, the suspect sped away.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville man said a woman driving a Hyundai Sante Fe ran off the road and took out his mailbox and county-issued garbage can. He said she swerved into a neighbor's yard before driving away.
A man said his mother-in-law's County Road 1369 Baldwyn house caught on fire. He thinks it was an issue with the lint trap on the dryer.
A man said a neighbor called saying someone was trespassing at his County Road 712 Plantersville house. He found footprints and a pile of copper wire and bolt cutters. There was a small maroon car driving slowly back and forth past his house. The neighbor said a white couple was in the car.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said someone stole a trolling motor, two fishing poles and a tackle box.
A woman said she just moved into a County Road 1438 Tupelo apartment. People keep coming to her door looking for drugs. She said the previous tenants must have sold drugs there and she wanted to have a report on file.
A 48-year-old County Road 521 Saltillo woman recently let her boyfriend, 40, back into her home. They got into an argument over unfinished handyman projects he had started inside her house. He took her phone and watch and started to curse at her. When he grabbed her arm and shoved her, she began to scream for Siri to call 911. He agreed to leave for the night to let things calm down.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 6.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.