Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
John Dancer, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Clifton J. Donald, 30, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, no tag light.
Shon R. Grant, 28, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, intimidating a state witness, disorderly conduct, failure to yield to blue lights, no insurance.
Jon G. Howard, 39, of Starkville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence – other.
Steven Michael Jackson, 33, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny, expired driver’s license, no child restraint, no insurance, speeding.
David Timothy Maxwell, 64, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving under the influence – second offense, driving with a suspended license, failure to obey an officer, no insurance, no tag, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Christopher C. Raper, 35, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of pseudoephedrine and lithium to manufacture methamphetamine.
Juan Salvador-Lopez, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, careless driving, no driver’s license no insurance.
Karla Sosa, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Demarcus M. Walton, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 132, Okolona, man was driving north on County Road 261 when he started smelling smoke inside the passenger cabin of his 2003 Ford Crown Victoria. At first, he thought it was just oil burning on the engine, but then he noticed smoke in the backseat area. He pulled over and discovered the back seat was on fire. He called 911, and the fire department was able to get the back seat out before the car completely caught on fire.
A Highway 371, Tupelo, woman said a man and woman in a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled into her driveway last night around 8:45. Her husband went out and spoke to the couple, who they did not now. The next morning, there were six fake $100 bills where the SUV was the night before. Each of the bills said it was for motion picture use only.
A crew sent to repossess a trailer on State Park Road found a pit bull with puppies under the trailer. A deputy helped the workers get the mother and puppies out. Since the dog was not aggressive, one of the workers agreed to take them home. The dogs were placed in a kennel found in the trailer and put in a shaded area with food and fresh water.
A County Road 452, Nettleton, woman said someone stole the battery and cable from a John Deere lawnmower on her back porch.
A County Road 149, Tupelo, couple were in bed at 2 a.m. when someone knocked on the front door. The man went to the door, and there was no one there. There was another knock on the door at 3 a.m. and no one there, prompting the man to call 911 to have a deputy check the area.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.