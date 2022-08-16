Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Steven Baker, 42, of Water Valley, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Christopher Elton Barnett, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Hattox, 58, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Desmond Tashawn Hayes, 30, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving with a suspended license, no insurance.
Jeavontae Jackson, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of credit card fraud.
Jazmine Martin, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Ryan Miller, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of MDMA, possession of cocaine, improper equipment, tint violation.
Artavis Moore, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Amber Nicole Moss, 33, of Guntown, was arrested by the Saltillo police department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone.
Alfonso Pass, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, insurance fraud.
Michael Price, 50, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, expired tag, no insurance.
Melissa Reynolds, 47, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shon Sherwood, 39, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine.
Anthony Springer, 32, of Ecru, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, failure to register as a sex offender.
Courtney Townsend, 41, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, shooting into a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said an unknown white female ran out of the woods and got into a black car that then drove away. She wanted an extra patrol of the area because there is a lot of drug activity in the area.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said someone stole a Craftsman string trimmer, a Craftsman circular saw and about 15 feet of chain.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said a group of four-wheeler and side-by-sides drove on his property behind his house after 12:30 a.m. It is an ongoing problem with folks going to ride on the TVA land behind him. He wouldn’t mind as much if they did it at a decent time, not in the middle of the night.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said he and his ex-girlfriend live in separate residences on the same property and share the same water and power hook-up. He said she is mad because he is about to move and she tried to cut the power off to his house. The woman said the junction box was in her name and she just wanted to remove the lock.
A Presley Drive man said he was walking his dog. A neighbor’s two pit bulls were loose in their yard. He asked the owner to get the dogs up so he could pass safely. The owner did nothing as the two pit bulls approached the man. He picked up a stick and started swinging it to defend himself. The dogs’ owner just watched.
A professional tattoo artist was working in Colorado for three months and asked a friend to house sit at his State Park Road Mooreville home. When the man got back, his discovered someone had stolen nine tattoo machines, two sets of ink, 3,000 tattoo needles and a power supply.
A Nettleton couple said they let a male relative stay in their County Road 1057 Saltillo in exchange for him doing some renovations to the structure. The relative later called and said the power had been cut off, so he was not going to stay there any more. When the couple went to check on the house, a flatscreen television, an oak dresser and 30 pieces of roofing tin were missing. A large amount of drug paraphernalia was found inside the house.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her ex-husband had repeatedly violated a restraining order that was part of their divorce. She said he was supposed to be in rehab but had left early because of Covid-19. He sent her several messages saying he would post embarrassing things about her on social media.
A Tomlinson Street woman said a male cousin with her and she was going to take him to church on Sunday. Saturday afternoon, he started acting strange. He started cursing at family and laid down in the middle of the road. He got up and started walking down the road. When deputies found him, he had drug paraphernalia on him and was arrested.
A County Road 1451 Eggville man said two 20-something white males pulled into his driveway around 10:45 p.m. and got out of a green Dodge Dakota. The driver said he didn’t have a license and didn’t want to get stopped by a deputy who turned around after they passed in the road a moment ago. The man said he didn’t care and told them to leave, which they did. Afterward, the man went back out to where the young men were standing and found three bags of a white, crystalline substance. He called 911 to have a deputy take possession of the suspected drugs.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said his property is on a lake and extends 30 yards into the lake. He said a neighbor paddled up and began firing a gun at him. He said the suspect is upset because the man lets his children fish in the lake. The suspect reported told the man, “I am going to do something to you.”
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said he was at a neighbors house using their WiFi when he got into an argument with his wife. A second woman tried to interrupt the argument but was told to leave. After he started walking away, the woman showed up carrying a gun, that she pointed at him. He said she told him that she would kill him if she had to.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said she had friends over so their kids could swim in her pool. A male guest started cursing and caused an altercation. She told him she was not going to have any of that language and he needed to leave. He refused to leave until she called 911. Deputies told the man he was no longer welcome at the woman’s house.
A County Road 33 Tupelo man said he and his wife are separated and divorcing. She showed up unannounced and found him at home with a female friend. The wife entered the house, got mad and broke the bedroom door frame. She then went outside and punched the headlight on his Ford pickup, which is still in both of their names.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 12.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.