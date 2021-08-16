Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Andrew Bell, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Michael Cantrell, 47, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
William Hallmark, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a vehicle.
Brittany Jones, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Aron Robinson, 27, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, failure to maintain control.
Christopher Simon, 37, of Itta Bena, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Logan Windham, 31, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A County Road 900 woman said her brother came out of his room around 10 p.m. yelling, “The water is on, ain’t it?” He hit her with a broom, then pushed and choked her. A friend held him back long enough for her to run to the car and call 911.
A MTD employee said two workers were warned about starting verbal altercations with other employees. They continued the next day and both men were asked to leave. When they refused, supervisors called for deputies.
A trucker spotted a power line hanging low on Turner Industrial Park Road. Before she could stop, the truck hit the lines, damaging the 2020 Freightliner.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman fell. As she tried to unlock her phone, she called 911. Medics were dispatched and carried her to the hospital.
An East Garrison property manager said a tenant was arguing over a late fee on her rent. The tenant was harassing the manager by text and threatening bodily harm.
A County Road 300 Shannon man started noticing small amounts of money missing from his account in June. When more and larger deductions showed up, he went to the bank where Renasant officials said around $4,200 was missing. Most of the money was moved through the Cash App.
A Saltillo man said he let his sister borrow his car and her boyfriend took it without permission and refused to return it. He spotted the suspect in the 2008 Dodge Charger near the mall but he sped away. The man later found his car on the side of Highway 45 near Saltillo, The back glass was broken and the catalytic converter was missing.
A County Road 601 Guntown man said his 35-year-old son stole a checkbook back in April. Since then, he has written and cashed more than $9,000 in forged checks.
A Missouri woman said she has a conservatorship over her father and his County Road 1277 Nettleton property. A neighbor told her that a white couple is on the property and she wanted to charge them with trespassing.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo man said his wife stole his car and he saw a white male driving it near Walmart. He said he just wants his white Nissan Maxima back.
A Drive 488 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up after being told to not return. He started beating on the door and windows around 6 p.m. When he heard her calling 911, he left.
A Drive 5 Belden man said he and his wife were “having some issues” and he wanted a deputy to stand by while he gathered up some belongings. He got his stuff and left peacefully.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man said someone wrecked a car on his property around midnight Aug. 9. When no one had come back within five days to remove it, he wanted a wrecker to come get it.
A County Road 1581 Mooreville woman heard something outside around 10 p.m. She went outside and saw two unknown males running away toward the tree line. She thinks they were trying to steal her car.
A County Road 31 Tupelo man said while he was incarcerated at the county jail, someone stole two generators. He doesn’t know who stole them but said a male acquaintance not has possession of them.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.