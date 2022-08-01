Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Elton Edwards, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, failure to comply, failure to yield to a traffic device, eluding, careless driving.
Gordale D. Minton, 20, of Bentonia, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Jalrick Ryan Satterwhite, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias possession of cocaine.
Shon Brett Sherwood, 39, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering a dwelling, possession of methamphetamine.
Jarquaveus Smith, 26, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Jonathan Andrew Trimm, 50, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Holden Turner, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
The Auburn Cemetery on County Road 931 reported an early morning car wreck knocked down a metal fence post and damaged two Bradford pear trees.
A County Road 1159 Plantersville man started getting bills from finance companies he has never done business with. A Tower Loan representative told him someone opened an account in his name using a promotional check.
A County Road 901 Shannon man saw someone in a blue car stopping and looking through people’s mailboxes. When the driver saw him watching, they drove away.
A County Road 619 Tupelo woman said someone tried to break into her house while she was away. Entry was not gained.
A Guntown man said he had an agreement with a female friend, who he only knows by her first name, that he could leave his truck at her County Road 1438 Auburn property, as long as he fixed her vehicle. Once he fixed her car, she locked the gate to the property, preventing him from getting his 2012 GMC Sierra.
A Highway 178 Mooreville business said someone stole a business check, forged the signature and cashed it for $750 at the Mooreville One Stop.
A County Road 1282 Skyline man said he and his family were out in the shop around 7 p.m. when a woman who rents a house form him came over. He said she was drunk and/or high, started a disturbance and refused to leave.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman said a one-eyed, multicolored stray cat showed up several weeks ago and has had a litter of kittens. The cat is aggressive and tried to attack her daughter. She doesn’t want to hurt the cat but said the cat cannot continue to be on her property.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said overnight, someone ran over his mailbox, damaging the box and the 4×4 wooden post.
A Tupelo woman said she left an angel and a concrete bench beside a grave in the Shannon cemetery. When she returned a few weeks later, both were gone.
A County Road 1303 Guntown woman, 29, said a female acquaintance, 45, started harassing her about three weeks ago and has continued through texts, Facebook Messenger and Tik-Tok. The suspect has called her an unfit mother, a skank and a psycho.
A Baldwyn woman said her mother died in May and she inherited a County Road 1503 Baldwyn rental property. She told the tenant she wanted the rent money for the months of June and July. She now wants the tenant evicted.
A County Road 213 Shannon man returned home around 10 p.m. and found his front and back doors open. When he checked, there were pry marks on the back door jamb. The thieves stole two watches, a diamond and gold ring, Nike shoes, truck rims, a 65-inch television, a .22-caliber rifle and 10 multi-color bib hats.
A Drive 561 Shannon woman said a gold Ford Explorer and a green Ford F-150 drove onto her property around 1:30 a.m. and cut donuts in her backyard. She said the vehicles were at her neighbor’s house earlier that evening.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said someone knocked on her door after 3 a.m. There was an unknown white male in her carport demanding to be let inside and cursing. The man was gone when deputies arrived, but the deputies heard a man screaming just to the south of the house and located a 33-year-old suspect. The woman identified him as the man knocking on her door. He was carried to the county jail and charged with disorderly conduct.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo man said two dogs got into his chicken pen and killed nine chickens. They also injured a duck so bad he will have to put it down.
The owner of a Drive 561 Shannon rental house said in the middle of the night, someone drove through her backyard cutting donuts. She said the driver came from a party at a residence across the street. The man living at that trailer told deputies he didn’t throw a party and was asleep at the time of the incident.
A white female in her 40s with blond hair tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill at the Mooreville Dollar General. The suspect said she just got the bill from a friend and was going to contact them. She walked out of the store, got into a white truck and drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 27.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
