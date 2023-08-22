The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Johnny Kimble, 57, of Nettleton was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for possession of meth.
Demarcus Howard, 32, of Starkville was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tony Hughes, 44, of Baldwyn was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of a Schedule II drug and careless driving.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mooreville man said a Lincoln Town Car was parked on church property at Skyline Church of Christ. He said he was unsure if it was stolen or not. The vehicle did not come back stolen, and the man said he knew the driver the vehicle’s information provided. He elected not to tow the vehicle and planned to try and speak with the owner.
A Tupelo man reported an abandoned vehicle on his property Saturday. He told police he believed the vehicle to be broken down, and he did not want it on his property. The vehicle was not blocking the roadway and the man said he planned to call a towing company. The responding officer advised him to file a report before having the vehicle towed.
A Verona woman reported that she hit a stray dog after it ran out in front of her. She had to file a report for her insurance claim.
A County Road 909 man said there was a “suspicious” bicycle on his property Friday. He did not know who owned it and did not want anyone to think he stole it. The responding officer advised him to file a report at the Lee County Sheriff’s office.
A County Road 217 man reported damage to his truck and trailer. He said while loading a tractor into the trailer, the truck began to roll down his driveway before hitting a tree, which caused damage to his front bumper, warped his trailer and damaged the front left tire and rim of the tractor.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
