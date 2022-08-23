Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Kamron Anderson, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud.
Kayla Baker, 31, of Amory, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Nicholas Berry, 48, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, driving under the influence, no driver’s license.
Jackson Chandler, 26, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Kevin Crawford, 33, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, no seat belt and contempt of court.
Donnie Dewayne Floyd, 45, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, three counts of the sale of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, violation of probation.
Keondray Gray, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of oxycodone.
Demarques A. Hadley, 27, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence – fourth offense.
Amber Lynch, 37, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, no insurance.
Timothy McCollum, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance, failure to yield, expired tag.
Terry McShan, 58, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Ashunti Mundy, 33, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Sean Allen Walker, 31, of Thaxton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A man said he was at a County Road 506 Shannon gas station when a Black man walked around his car and punched him. The suspect then kicked the man, causing his to fall and injure his hand and elbow. The incident was captured on the store’s security cameras.
A County Road 1766 Tupelo man said a friend was in a bad motorcycle wreck, so he took the friend’s trailer and tool box for safe keeping. Last week, the friend showed up to get his stuff and broke into the man’s house to get the tool box.
A Mount Vernon Road woman said someone came onto her property and stole a piece of plywood that was used to cover and secure the crawl space under her house.
A County Road 726 Tupelo man said he loaned his Craftsman self-propelled lawn mower to a friend. He wants his mower back, but the friend is not responding to his calls or text messages.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said her 25-year-old grandson is living on her property. He let a friend move a camper onto her property and she wants it removed. She said the grandson has parties and gets loud. It is an ongoing issue.
A County Road 1213 Baldwyn woman and her sister came home to find a male acquaintance, 38, waiting in the driveway. She told him to leave, but he instead started calling them names. He produced a gun and fired at least six shots. At one point, he aimed the gun at her head before he left. She said she got her .22-caliber pistol and fired it into the ground.
A West Garrison man said a neighbor’s two pit bulls came into his yard and started barking at him. He was scared they were going to attack him.
A County Road 995 Tupelo man said sometime in the last few days, someone stole the catalytic converter off his 2009 Kia Sportage.
A West Garrison woman said her neighbor has two dogs that are aggressive and she has asked him before to keep the dogs locked up. The dogs came into her backyard today and snapped at her. She threw a stick and the dogs ran home.
A County Road 2768 Baldwyn man saw a male suspect walking around a neighbor’s house, digging in the flower bed and checking the mail repeatedly. The 36-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
