Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Kaden Edge, 32, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Jessie L. Levi, 51, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Valente Moreno, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, domestic violence.
Joel Alan Nichols, 48, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for sexual battery of a child.
Alexus Zhane Roach, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Cameron Robinson, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation.
Karon Chesteen Robison, 58, of Hamilton, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence – other, careless driving.
Charles Justin Simmons, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, bond surrender for grand larceny.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Hayes Drive, Tupelo, man heard his neighbor’s dog barking around 5 a.m. He then heard the voices of a male and female near his window. He could not make out who the people were. A deputy arrived, checked the area and found no signs of forced entry.
A Tchula Trail, Lake Piomingo, man said while he was at work, someone took his 2018 Club Man golf cart. It has custom stainless-steel rims, flat wheels and a Dale Earnhardt No. 3 sticker on the driver’s side.
A Highway 6, Plantersville, man said while he was at work during the day, someone kicked in his front door, damaging the door frame. He went inside, and nothing appeared to have been stolen, although his DVD player was damaged and will no longer power up.
A County Road 1001, Tupelo, man went to feed his chickens at 6 a.m. and noticed his 2020 Honda Rancher was missing. He left the key in the four-wheeler that has custom bronze wheels, a winch, gun rack and speaker. Two other vehicles were left unlocked but were not disturbed.
A Pontotoc woman said she was house-sitting at a County Road 1900, Saltillo, residence. She was upstairs around 2 p.m. when she heard a loud bang downstairs. She walked around and didn’t notice anything. She heard the noise again about 30 minutes later. She fell asleep, and when she awoke, all the doors that were closed were now open. Fearing someone might be inside the house, she called 911. A deputy responded, checked the house and found nothing.
A County Road 1060, Tupelo, man said someone had parked a van in the road, partially blocking traffic. He said they had moved it further off the road, but it was still partially blocking one lane.
A Cedar Lane, Carr Vista, woman watched someone in a white Toyota pickup dump some dogs off in front of her house around 2 p.m. When she saw the truck pass by moments later, she jumped in her vehicle and followed it onto Highway 45. She followed it to Eason Boulevard when he decided she was not positive it was the same white truck.
