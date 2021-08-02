Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Brittany Anderson, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Ashley Burks, 35, of Fulton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jacob Dixon, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Christopher Ellis, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a commercial building.
Wardette Falconer, 48, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Rodney Fisher, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a felon.
April Dawn Hardin, 48, no address listed, contributing to the delinquency or neglect of a minor.
Thurman Hardin Jr., 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, fondling, sexual battery.
Talmadge Ray Hogan, 53, of Birmingham, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Paula Rae Lockhart, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a commercial building.
Jacob Mears, 23, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, speeding, no seat belt, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest.
Jerry Ray, 54, of Foley, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of cyberstalking.
Aron Sykes, 41, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cheryl Whitt, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, no turn signal.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 712 Plantersville man said someone dumped a recliner on his property.
A County Road 931 Tupelo business said people were sleeping in an enclosed trailer on the property. Deputies found a couple and asked them to leave.
A Highway 178 Mooreville restaurant employee said a coworker stole her debit card and, using the Cash App, withdrew around $16,000.
A County 218 Shannon woman said her neighbor’s dog came onto her property and had puppies and now will not leave.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said his sister forged his name on a land deed in 1995. He just learned of the forgery and wanted “it to be made right.”
A Fulton man said his ex-girlfriend showed up at his workplace to talk. He got in the car with her, and they had “a few choice words.” She was angry when she left. She spun her tires, slinging gravel that broke the rear window of his truck.
A County Road 833 Guntown man heard a loud crash around midnight. He went to the door, saw where a car had crashed, so he called 911. About 15 minutes later, the driver knocked on the door. When the man said help was on the way, the driver “promptly took off on foot.”
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said he was awakened by someone ringing the doorbell after 4:30 a.m. He did not know the woman at the door, so he called 911. The woman told deputies she ran out of gas and her phone was dead.
A Mooreville woman said she and her ex-boyfriend bought a County Road 1325 Tupelo house. She has since moved out. When she went to check on the house, the kiddie pool was missing, several personal items, including her child’s bike, were burned and the mail box had been knocked over.
A County Road 397 Guntown woman said someone stole the wheel and tire from her son’s bicycle. The replacement cost was $350. She said her boyfriend saw an individual riding a bike with the stolen wheel on it, so he took the wheel back.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said a friend visited her last week. After she left, the woman noticed her debit card was missing. The card is now being used in Pontotoc, and that friend is the only person she knows from Pontotoc.
A County Road 397 Guntown man got home and went to work on his truck. When he got to the end of the road where the truck was parked, it was missing a tire.
A Reynard Drive Tupelo woman said she lets her son drive a 2017 Nissan Titan she owns. When the son woke up at noon on Saturday, his girlfriend and the truck were gone. He told the mother he had looked everywhere for the truck but couldn’t find it. He said if she filed a police report, he would be killed.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman said her neighbor came over and was beating on her door at 10 a.m. She did not open the door. She said the neighbor threatened her but would not say how.
A Reynard Drive woman was driving along County Road 300 near Shannon, Sunday, and saw a female suspect driving her truck. She turned around and made the suspect pull over. The suspect got out of the truck and started walking. Deputies picked up the woman on a probation violation charge for the Department of Corrections.
A County Road 231 Blue Springs woman said a male acquaintance has come by harassing them for the last several days. This afternoon, he showed up talking to himself and picking up rocks out of the driveway.
A County Road 661 Guntown man sold a man a washer and dryer. The suspect came back the following day wanting his money back. When the man said he did not have the cash on him at the time, the suspect grabbed a hoe from the back of his truck. The man ran and the suspect used the hoe to break the back glass of the man’s Dodge Charger.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Magnolia Place woman heard a loud noise around 4 a.m. When she checked, the window in the front door had been shattered.
A Winwood Cove woman said someone stole her car keys. She added that someone keyed her 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander, scratching the left rear and the rear lift gate.
An Old Belden Circle woman said someone stole the catalytic converter off her 2009 Lexus. She said the item was there a week ago when the car was last cranked.
A woman said she was at a North Gloster business and a older man was covertly taking pictures of her two young children. When she confronted him, he got into a brown Chevy pick and headed south.
A woman was at the North Gloster Walmart. She left her phone in the buggy and turned away for a second to look at children’s clothes. A group of juveniles walked by. When she turned around, the iPhone 11 was gone.
A Belk employee said a white male with a black beard and a beige hat grabbed two shirts, went behind the counter and used the store’s tool to remove the anti-theft sensors. He then walked out without paying for the $133 in merchandise.
An Ida Street woman said her boyfriend punched her in the face several times around 1 a.m. then fled the scene.
A Lee Street woman heard a loud noise around 3:30 a.m. She checked and found someone had broken a window with a chunk of concrete.
As a woman drove through the intersection of Ida and Millford streets around 6 a.m., she spotted a gun in the street. Police took possession of the .40-caliber Glock with a laser sight.
A North Park Street man said he saw on his security camera a heavyset Black female with blond hair wearing lingerie. She entered his unlocked work truck before 6 a.m. and stole a cordless drill, wall camera and work phone. He confronted her just up the road and got his items back. At that time, he noticed she had several items that appeared to have been stolen from other vehicles.
A North Thomas Street man said around 6 a.m., a female acquaintance kicked the right rear of his 2021 Chevy Tahoe, denting the quarter panel.
An Evelyn Drive woman said she was backing out of her driveway and ran into a parked truck.
A Boggan Drive man noticed his fence was damaged. It appeared to have been hit by a trailer belonging to his neighbors.
A Holiday Inn Express guest said overnight, someone broke the passenger window of his car and stole a Husqvarna chain saw, a duffel bag of clothes and a triangle speaker.
A woman at an Eason Boulevard convenience store said her boyfriend got mad and kicked the driver’s door and passenger door of her car. Two hours earlier, he shoved her and took her purse while outside his apartment complex.
A man said he was attempting to repossess a 2020 Audi Q5 outside a North Gloster business. He parked behind the car and stood in front of it to prevent the car owner from leaving. A woman got the keys from the car owner, got in the car and hit the man in the legs with the front bumper as she left.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.