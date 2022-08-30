Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Daniel Arnold, 40, of Baldwyn was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department for child abuse on Friday.
Kaleb Brown, 19, no address given, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for grand larceny, resisting arrest and failure to comply on Friday
Tony Cook, 47, of Shannon was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol for embezzlement on Sunday
Ladarius Buchanan, 31, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department for auto burglary on Friday.
Michael Losch, 35, of Beach Creek, Penn., was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of schedule two drugs, Saturday.
Zambia Venchillia, 33, of Shannon was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for felony taking of a motor vehicle Saturday.
James G. Wright III, 45, of County Road 1057 was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department for possession of meth Sunday.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed over the weekend by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Shannon man said another man struck him with his vehicle while driving on his ATV. The Shannon man said he escaped after cutting through a resident’s yard. Later, the Shannon man said the other man confronted him at his home with a gun. The man shot at the Shannon man, who ran through the trees on his property. No arrests were made as of Monday.
A Mooreville woman said she was driving on State Park Road and saw a dark gray sedan parked at a home she had known was broken into previously. She also said she saw a 6-foot-tall white male, between 20 and 30 years old, outside of the sedan. The homeowner told the a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy her grandparents had previous owned the home but had passed away, leaving it unoccupied. The deputy reported a broken window at one property and broken backdoor into a second vacant property owned by the same person.
A Tupelo woman said a man wearing a gas mask broke into her home while she was in bed early Monday morning. She had heard a noise and the sound of someone walking softly through her hallway to her bedroom. She told the man to leave and tried to grab her phone to call 911, but the unknown man knocked the phone out of her hand. After an altercation, the man rifled through her purse and placed it on the bed with her phone. Deputies reported the front door was unlocked when they arrived and a window was cracked open, but there were no signs of forced entry.
A Reno, Nevada, woman said she and her son had cosigned on a vehicle. She moved to Nevada from Lee County and found out the vehicles tires were damaged after he was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor charges on Saturday.
A County Road 931 man said he noted a suitcase on his property while working outside. He took photos. Before deputies arrived on the property, the man said a woman arrived and claimed the suitcase. The deputy spoke to the woman, who said the she left the suitcase on the property while walking to the store.
A County Road 149 Mooreville woman said her neighbors had used her driveway to access their property despite telling them to stop trespassing on her property.
A County Road 1451 Guntown man said his son stole electricity. Deputies informed him to take the report to the Justice Court to evict his son.
A County Road 1438 man said he saw two men abandon a black and brown, shaggy puppy near the Dollar General in Richmond. The man reported he found a home for the dog.
A Shannon woman said her pet-sitter told her a Pitbull “got another one of her kittens.” She said the Pitbull had previous killed her kitten and gave the animal’s address.
A County Road 1145 woman reported loud music and profanity across the creek near her home. Deputies were unable to find the source.
A County Road 1149 man reported a suspicious vehicle in his area. Deputies did not find the vehicle or the driver.
A Fulton man said he was shot at by his uncle while driving down County Road 931. No arrested were made as of Monday.
A Plantersville man reported a possible phone scam after he caught an unknown woman looking in his mailbox. The caller asked for his Social Security number, which he gave. He said his Social Security check was not deposited into his account on its usual day.
A County Road 2254 man said he was being harassed by telephone and on social media by a man.
A Baldwyn man said he was harassed by a man at a store in Saltillo. He said he and the man had issues in the past.
A County Road 2776 Baldwyn man had a verbal argument with his wife over dinner. His wife would not allow him to leave.
A County Road 981 Saltillo man said a man refused to leave Auburn Grocery after being asked to leave. Deputies escorted the man off the property.
A Saltillo man said a man on a go-cart driving around his dumpsters at the Saltillo fishing club. The man’s wife approached the driver who cussed at and flipped her off.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 26.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
