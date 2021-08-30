Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Vito Balice, 52, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of false pretense, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Tiffany Burrell, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Katerio Brown, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, contributing to the neglect of a child.
Shiro Buchanan, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, contributing to the neglect of a child.
Robert Butler, 42, homeless, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Matthew Calise, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, three counts of burglary of an auto.
Jill Cobb, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jonna Clark, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child endangerment.
Caitlin Dixon, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Louie Dowdell, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Nathan Hester, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Joshua Johnson, 20, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling.
Christopher Kendrick, 40, of Falkner, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence fourth offense, driving with a suspended license, contempt of court, failure to comply, no insurance.
James Keel, 45, of Water Valley, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a crime.
William Lamar, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of burglary of an auto, possession of a firearm by a felon, violation of probation.
Kristie Lauderdale, 52, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Christy Morrow, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Coty Nance, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, identity theft.
Matthew Patterson, 33, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of an auto, possession of paraphernalia.
Cortessa Ray, 37, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, embezzlement.
Jessica Ruth, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Steven Sanborn, 25, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tymere Smith, 24, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, uttering a forgery.
Ernest Stephens, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Austin Vanover, 21, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny, petty larceny, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.
Zambia Venchilla, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias warrant.
Steven Whitaker, 38, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Elizabeth White, 28, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Angela Williams, 50, of Okolona, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony fleeing.
Cory Williams, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1439 Tupelo woman said someone stole a 1998 Suzuki Sidekick from her barn. She said it didn't run and was worth about $400.
A landlord said he noticed that the front porch was burned at his County Road 219 rental property. He said two women live in the trailer and it was apparent someone lit the porch on fire.
A Tupelo woman said someone has been breaking into her late husband's County Road 600 Shannon auto repair shop and stealing vehicles. The burglars also damaged the surveillance cameras. She recently heard that a towing company has been taking the vehicles.
A man went to pick up a package at his brother's County Road 482 Shannon residence. The package was not there. He saw a man in a white Dodge Charger at the house behind the brother's property. When he asked the person if he had seen a package delivered, the suspect cursed the man and threatened to kill him if he returned.
A 42-year-old County Road 1149 Plantersville woman said a 28-year-old male acquaintance started calling and texting her this morning. When she didn't respond, he threatened to drag her out of the house. He then drove by the house and shot it multiple times with a pellet gun. She said he hit her in the head with a rock two weeks ago, requiring her to get staples to close the wound.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman, 30, said her friend's ex-boyfriend came to her property last night and stole her 1998 Volvo S70. She said the car was unlocked with the keys in the ignition.
A County Road 395 Saltillo man got his newspaper out of the box and a baby powder container labeled corn starch fell to the ground. He took a picture of the corn starch on the ground but left it there.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman said the couple in a neighboring apartment were arguing loudly and it was disturbing her. The couple told deputies the argument was only verbal and they would try to keep the noise down to not disturb others.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville woman said her late mother-in-law gave her three rings about four months ago. She said her sister-in-law is now accusing her of stealing the rings and has been harassing her by text and social media.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said a female friend is staying with her because the friend's husband has been abusive. The husband texted saying he was coming over after work. She is scared he might show up and get violent.
A Baldwyn furniture plant said a 20-year-old employee had to be fired. As they escorted the man off the premises, he spat on and then punched a coworker. Officials said they do not want the man back on the property.
A County Road 503 Guntown woman said her ex-boyfriend has been harassing her by text message. She has told him several times not to contact her, but he persists.
A Homan Drive Saltillo man said he replaced the engine in a man's truck. When the suspect came to pick up the truck, he did not have enough cash to pay for the repairs. The man allowed the suspect to drive back home to get the money to fully pay. He said the suspect never returned and still owes him $1,100.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo man said someone damaged his central air conditioning unit. He found two bullet holes in the outside unit and tracks leading to a neighbor's house.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman, 27, said her 39-year-old ex-boyfriend had been inside her residence while she was at work. Neighbors called her the next day to say he was back and loading things in a truck. She said she didn't want him there because he refuses to stop using drugs.
A New Albany man took his SUV to a County Road 2578 Guntown repair shop more than a week ago. While it was waiting to be repaired, someone stole the vehicle. He said the GMC Yukon was left outside the building unlocked with the keys under the floor mat.
A County Road 300 woman said her brother came to her place cursing at her and arguing. She said she has a protection order against the brother.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Belmont woman said her daughter stole numerous checks, wrote them to herself and cashed them in Tupelo, Corinth and New Albany. Over a two-month period, she cashed six checks for a total of $1,130 at two Regions banks in Tupelo.
An officer patrolling North Gloster at 4 a.m. saw a driver fail to signal a lane change and pulled the car over. The driver had a felony warrant from Union County and was arrested.
An Oakview Drive man said someone stole his Dewalt cordless leaf blower. When he reviewed his security camera, he saw a man taking the item from the carport at 11:44 p.m.
A Feemster Lake Road woman said her ex-boyfriend intentionally drove his Toyota Camry into her Chevrolet Tahoe, damaging the side mirror. He started yelling at her so she drove straight to the police department to file a report. She said he has no belongings at her place, just an outside dog he left.
A Deer Park Road man said someone stole his mail, which included a new debit card, which someone tried to activate. He thinks it could be his daughter's ex-boyfriend, who used to live at the residence.
A McCullough Boulevard Dollar General employee said while she was at work, someone backed into her car, damaging the passenger door, trim and mirror.
A Meeks Street woman said someone stole her 2008 Chevy Tahoe and the spare keys from inside the house. She recently separated from her husband. He might be responsible but she had no way to contact him.
A man said he was doing yard work at a Van Buren Avenue residence. When he got done around 6 p.m., he realized someone stole a Stihl string trimmer from the trailer.
Police were called to Crosstown around 7 p.m. for a man wandering in traffic and "seemingly talking to disembodied voices." Other officers had responded to the same man earlier in the day. The man said he was coming down from a drug high and was just waiting for his ride. The man resisted arrest for public intoxication. The Lee County Adult Jail refused to accept the prisoner, citing overcrowding.
A Lockridge Street man said a male acquaintance showed up at his residence and caused a disturbance, damaging the windshield of his car with a metal chair. Police arrested the man for public intoxication and disturbing the peace. The Lee County Adult Jail refused to accept the prisoner, citing overcrowding.
Police responded to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room at 6:30 a.m. where a man refused to leave after being discharged. Security said the suspect had been told to leave several times and "had been a nuisance throughout the night." The man said he would not leave until he got a ride. Police charged him with failure to comply and gave him a ride to the jail. The Lee County Adult Jail refused to accept the prisoner, citing overcrowding.
A Daugherty Avenue man said overnight, someone broke the back glass out of his 2015 Honda Odyssey.
A man said he tripped getting out of his car at a Barnes Crossing gas station around 8 a.m. and his wallet fell out. A man at the pump next to him took the wallet and left in a white work truck. The man blocked all his credit cards. While talking to police, a man attempted to use one of the missing credit cards to purchase more than $250 in goods at the North Gloster Walmart. The transaction was declined. The credit cards were found in bushes outside of Walmart and returned to the man.
The manager of a sewage lagoon off Plant Road said someone broke in and stole two window unit air conditioners and an air compressor.
A Ling Street woman said she put her city-issued garbage can out one morning for collection. That evening, the can was gone.
A man said he left his 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis at a South Veterans Boulevard plant overnight. When he returned to get his car, he discovered the catalytic converter was missing.
A North Gloster motel reported a drunk male was harassing other guests around 11:30 p.m. Officers found the man sitting at a patio table with others, who said he had been harassing folks. The man was given several opportunities to go to his room for the night. He refused, became belligerent and started shouting profanities. He was arrested and carried to jail, where he refused to give them any personal information. The jail staff looked him up from a previous arrest.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.