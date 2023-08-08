Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Jaquavious Babbit, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
Kassi Rachelle Carter, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Harvey Clifton, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, contempt of court.
Ontario Cummings, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a vehicle, malicious mischief.
Jason Dixon, 43, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence.
James Matthew Long, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lacarius McCoy, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Earl Metcalf, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office trafficking hydrocodone.
Timothy Montgomery, 42, of Belden was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Kimberly Ann Neighbors, 49, of Golden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for grand larceny.
Kelsey W. Smith, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Algerald Vaughn, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for possession of cocaine.
Marty Blake Webb, 50, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Rio Rancho Lane, Guntown, woman put her county-issued garbage can out Thursday morning and it was gone when she came home from work. She needed a crime report to get a replacement can.
A County Road 325, Shannon, man found a double-pane window of his house was broken out. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside the house. He doesn’t know who is responsible.
A County Road 397, Guntown, woman heard gunshots around 8:45 p.m. that sounded close to her residence. Her father checked the area and didn’t see anything.
A County Road 1419, Mooreville, man said an unknown male was riding a bicycle down the road around 4:30 p.m. The suspect stopped in front of the man’s property and began yelling at the man and his wife. He said the suspect has done this before. He has no idea who the suspect is or why he is yelling at them.
A County Road 461, Tupelo, man said someone stole his 6-by-10-foot single axle utility trailer with a gate from his yard. He could see recent tracks where a vehicle backed into the yard and took the trailer.
A Highway 178, Mooreville, man went to look for his gun and could not find the .38-caliber revolver. He didn’t know if the gun was lost or stolen. He did not know the serial number at the time the report was taken.
A man is moving to a County Road 2009, Skyline, address and found a German shepherd had been abandoned there. The dog was tied to a tree with no food, water or shelter. He has tried to give the dog food and water but can’t get close because he is scared the dog might be aggressive.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
