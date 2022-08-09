Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Sean Bolen, 50, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Larry Cody Thomas Cruse, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Dallas, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of explosives.
Terrell Franklin, 19, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Timothy Carl Frisbee, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Reginald Fuller, 33, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving, driving with a suspended license.
Judith Nicole Marks, 43, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of explosives, disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Stephan McGee, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance.
Dayton Rogers, 40, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Thomas Scott, 34, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Roger See, 56, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said someone stole his Honda four-wheeler. He thinks the man he got the ATV from is responsible, since that person wanted to back out of the trade just after it was completed.
A County Road 1410 Mooreville woman, 68, lives with her 90-year-old mother. She said the mother threatens her on a regular basis. Today the mother threatened to get a gun and shoot her.
A woman renting a County Road 1820 Saltillo house said her landlords showed up and told her she had to leave the residence. When she asked for a legal eviction notice, the couple became very angry and demanded that she leave.
A County Road 249 Shannon man said a male acquaintance showed up at his house around 9 p.m. beating on the door and the side of the house. The suspect does not have permission to be on the man’s property.
A County Road 506 Shannon man said he was mowing his yard around 8 a.m. when a man drove around to the back of his house. He confronted the subject, who said he was looking for his dog. The man told him the dog was not there and told him to leave.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said he and his brother got into a physical altercation. He said the brother pulled out a pistol and fired a shot about 5 feet away from him. He said the brother then went inside the house and started to “destroy the residence.” Deputies talked to the brother in the house. He had calmed down and there no damage to anything inside the house.
A Little Harp Trail Lake Piomingo man, 19, had a friend over at the house. His father does not like the friend and a verbal altercation ensued. The man left the house and called 911.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman said a Hispanic male showed up at her door after 1:30 a.m. and was running around her yard. Deputies arrested the 28-year-old suspect and charged him with trespassing.
A Chesterville Road man said someone went to the shed at the end of his driveway and stole his packages. He said it has happened multiple times.
A County Road 746 Plantersville woman said a female acquaintance showed up at her house around 9:15 p.m. and knocked on the door. When the woman’s daughter opened the front door, the acquaintance ran past her, went to the woman’s room and started a verbal altercation. She told the suspect to leave several times before she finally did.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said she left her car unlocked while shopping in the West Main Walmart. When she returned, her wallet containing $200 cash along with her credit and debit cards was gone. When she tried to use her Cash App card at a gas station, it was declined.
The Premiere Athletics owner said security cameras showed a member “using the gym facilities in a reckless manner” around 3 a.m. The man moved a 45-pound plate and it broke a window. The suspect then started throwing things around the gym.
A West Main Street apartment manager showed up for work to a foul smell. Someone left a dead cat in a garbage bag outside her office door. Several residents identified the man who left the cat.
A man took his wife to the hospital to have surgery. Hospital security alerted him that someone had broken into their car. The rear passenger window was broken, and his wife’s $800 purse was stolen along with several credit and debit cards. While police were taking the report, the man got an alert that a debit card was being used at the North Gloster Walmart.
A woman said her car was parked on Rankin Boulevard when a man driving a Chevy pickup backed into her Honda Accord. There was damage to the right rear door.
A man said he was on Carnation Street when a friend he only knows by a nickname asked for a ride home. After he dropped the friend off, the man noticed his cell phone was missing.
An officer on patrol at 3:30 a.m. spotted a car parked on the hillside at The Orchard on Coley Road. The car was still running and the driver slumped over the wheel. The driver admitted consuming several beers earlier in the night.
A man said he and his ex-wife were arguing over the contents of his phone. She said, “I’ll show you something.” The next morning, he discovered his car had been keyed, leaving scratches in the hood and both driver’s side doors.
A couple checked into a North Gloster hotel around midnight. When they left the next morning, the center console was open. They later realized the husband’s Springfield Armory pistol was missing from the glove box. The wife said she thought she locked the car, but there were no signs of forced entry.
A Grant Street man said his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend knocked on his carport door around 11:15 p.m. When no one answered the door, the suspect took a wooden welcome sign and began hitting the man’s car, damaging the windshield, the driver’s door and the driver’s side mirror. Three of the tires had also been slashed.
A woman said she went through the drive thru at the Barnes Crossing Taco Bell and forgot to get her debit card. When she realized the mistake the following day, she contacted the restaurant and returned. The manager said they had the card, but set it down somewhere and could not find it. She was advised to cancel the debt card as soon as possible.
