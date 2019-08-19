The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
A Blue Springs man said he was driving down County Road 231 Guntown around 8 p.m. when a deer ran out and he hit it. There were multiple dents and scratches to the front of the Toyota pickup truck and the windshield was cracked.
A Saltillo woman said she found her stolen car at a residence on County Road 821.
A County Road 2890 Baldwyn woman got a call from a man who said she was going to jail. She hung up on him and called 911.
A Baldwyn man said he was on break at a Shannon factory when a male acquaintance pulled a gun and demanded the $50 he was owed. The suspect forced him into a car and drove off. He later told the man he was going to let him off today, and drove him back to work.
A man returned home after two months away and discovered things moved and damaged. He is in the process of getting a divorce and thinks his wife did it “to prove a point.”
A County Road 712 Plantersville man heard his dog barking around 1:30 p.m. He saw a man walking on his property, near his neighbor’s. When he confronted the suspect, he learned the man was with the engineering firm he hired to survey the property.
A Windward Oaks Guntown man returned from vacation and discovered his county-issued garbage can was gone.
An employee at a Highway 371 Mooreville daycare said a slim white woman with red hair and hot pink shirt walked up and laid in the driveway around 5:20 p.m. The woman said she was chasing a dog and got sick. They told the woman she needed to leave. A silver Hyundai SUV picked up the woman.
A Nettleton man said a male acquaintance threw an object and broke the windshield of his motorhome while it was parked at a County Road 300 property.
A Tupelo woman said she was housesitting on Angus Drive and the person mowing the yard threw a rock that chipped the windshield.
A County Road 821 Saltillo resident reported someone stole his two-wheel car dolly. He said he loaned it to his cousin. After the cousin went to jail, it turned up missing. The man and a friend later spotted the equipment at a County Road 2156 Guntown house.
A County Road 141 Tupelo woman said a man, who is not welcome on her property, keeps coming over after she has gone to bed and sleeps in her shop.
A Fulton man said while mowing his County Road 1409 Mooreville property, he noticed that someone had broken into the storage shed. He said he left the windows open. The thief took a bench grinder and assorted hand tools.
A woman went to check on her daughter's County Road 1597 Nettleton house while she was out of town and found the back door open. The front door showed evidence of forced entry. The mother was not certain what had been taken.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man returned from a week-long trip and noticed his mailbox was missing. When he started looking, he found the box about 25 yards away. It appears it was hit by a car.
After she bought a house in Belmont, a woman let a female friend housesit her Bonnie Farm Circle Mooreville house. When she returned about a week later, her large propane tank was missing. When she looked around, she noticed assorted scrap metal, toys, housewares and tools were missing. She said she ran the "friend" and two males off the property. She thinks more items are missing, but have not been noticed at this time.
A woman said she went to a friend's County Road 1203 Nettleton house to pick up some things. While she was there, the friend and her boyfriend got into an argument. When the woman started to leave, the boyfriend shattered her car's windshield with a baseball bat. He left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1253 Saltillo man said two unknown white males were knocking on his front door at 3:30 a.m. He saw them on security camera sneaking around the house.
A State Park Road Mooreville woman said she was letting her daughter use her car. They got into a verbal altercation and the mother now wants her car back.
A Lake Lamar Bruce employee was checking the state park and found a woman who appeared to be on drugs sitting on the ground. She said she was OK and she was sleeping there. He told the 22-year-old she couldn't live in the park and asked her to leave.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman said a couple has been living with her "for a while now" but she now wants them removed permanently. The woman admitted to drinking before calling 911. Deputies told her to file a report Monday when she was sober if she still wants to pursue eviction.
A County Road 651 Guntown man said overnight, someone stole two four-wheelers (a blue 1999 Yamaha and a yellow 2000 Honda Rancher) from under his shed. A neighbor said a suspect knocked on his door at 3 a.m. looking for gasoline for a four-wheeler.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man was gone for a couple of days. When he returned, a window unit air conditioner was missing and the window was left open. He also discovered someone stole an xBox, a Nintendo 64, a 36-inch television and a laptop computer.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (662) 841-9041 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.