Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
• Clinton Childers, 49, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of hydrocodone.
• Heather L. Cook, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine, violation of probation.
• Andrea Davis, 45, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
• Richard Casey Harber, 38, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, no insurance, reckless driving.
• Jakevin Terrell McMorris, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, auto burglary, no driver’s license, no insurance.
• Levonte Deshawn Montgomery, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no tag light.
• Monique Moore, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Nijel M. Washington, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, violation of probation, possession of a Schedule II drug. Careless driving.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said a 40-something white male called “Itchy” walks by her house all the time. He asked for rides and allegedly has broken into houses and stolen items. She is afraid he will break into her house.
A Highway 245 Shannon man said the ex-boyfriend of a girl he knows has been sending him threatening text messages on SnapChat. He said the threats came out of the blue, and he wanted to report the incident.
A Mitchell Road woman got into a verbal altercation with her now former girlfriend. They had been living together for a week, and she wanted her car and house key back. The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived. Deputies explained the process to have the suspect legally evicted.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said a male relative locked her out of the house. As she tried to get back in, he said she didn’t live there and if she didn’t leave, he would shoot her. He was arrested on an outstanding simple assault warrant and carried to the jail.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman came home around 3:30 a.m. and found a man standing on her front porch. She asked him to leave, but he refused because he wanted a ride to Shannon. The woman told deputies she didn’t need a report, she just wanted him to leave. When given the choice of leaving or going to jail, the man decided to walk away.
A Tupelo woman received a text message from an acquaintance that she was going to burn a mobile home on her County Road 931 property near Lake Piomingo. The suspect said the woman needed to come get her car or it would burn up with the trailer.
A Presley Drive woman said someone entered her unlocked SUV overnight and stole $100 in cash, two EBT cards, a child support card, a debit card and a CashApp card. She said someone tried to use her child support card at a West Main Street bank branch.
A Presley Drive woman said her boyfriend was leaving in the morning and called her asking about the $2,500 cash she had in the car. It was gone. She checked her security camera and saw someone entering her unlocked car around 4 a.m.
A man said he was walking on his mother’s County Road 300 Shannon property when he was attacked by a German shepherd. The dog’s owner got the dog off the man. After putting up the dog, the owner drove the man to the hospital.
A County Road 643 Shannon woman left at 4 p.m., and there was a package in her mailbox. When she returned 20 minutes later, the package was gone. When she left, there was a young male by her neighbor’s mailbox, but she thought nothing of it at the time.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.