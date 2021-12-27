Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Michael Bridges, 44, of Marietta, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, driving under the influence, no insurance.
Lakeisha Garth, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Davey Lawsen Hines, 49, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, arson.
Brandi McCormick, 40, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a vehicle.
Hershel Edward Posey, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, three counts of domestic violence, possession of paraphernalia.
Joshua Waymon Schuback, 31, of Walnut, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Demarius Smith, 22, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, prescription fraud.
Quinekia Swingrum, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving under the influence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 267 Shannon woman said she is continually getting phone calls from an unknown male soliciting Medicare coverage and home health supplies. She has told him numerous times to stop calling.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman, 87, asked her 31-year-old grandson to return the keys to her car. He got upset, slamming doors and knocking pictures off the wall. She said he called her "an ugly name" and told her to shut up or he would slap her. He left before deputies arrived.
A Carroll Road Saltillo man said he ordered a three-piece canvas picture for $40 of Facebook Marketplace. He paid by PayPal and tracked the package as it was delivered to another Saltillo address. He contacted UPS and they said the seller changed the address.
A Drive 152 Okolona man got into an argument with his step-father, who took the keys to his car and drove away. The stepfather returned but refused to give the keys back, so the man called 911. He returned the keys and the man's cell phone while deputies were on the way.
A County Road 138 Shannon man said around Thanksgiving, his wife came home while he was at work and stole a battery and a clutch for a car he is working on. He has talked to her and she will not return the items. He said she doesn't stay at the house for days at a time.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman said someone pulled black Dodge Charger into her drive at 1:30 a.m. and abandoned it. She did not know who the car belonged to.
A County Road 1682 Tupelo woman said her neighbors were having their property surveyed. She was uneasy about having the surveyors on her property line because it seems like they are making her property smaller.
A Flurry Road Nettleton woman said a female relative gave her a phone to use several months ago. Today, the suspect entered her house demanding the phone back and started a verbal altercation. She gave her the phone to get her to leave.
A County Road 1802 Saltillo woman said someone hit and damaged her county-issued garbage can.
A Drive 939 Tupelo woman said a package containing an iPad was supposedly delivered while she was at work. The package was not there when she got home.
A County Road 1562 Tupelo woman said her 24-year-old son came to her house and broke out a front window. She let him inside and he broke an interior door. He was gone before deputies arrived.
A County Road 239 Shannon woman said someone stole a package that was shipped from New York to her grandmother's Shannon address. She said the box contained a bracelet, earrings, a bog of dog treats, a T-shirt and a box of chocolates.
A Nunni Trail Tupelo man said a male acquaintance showed up at his house and started threatening him in his driveway. He said he owes the suspect $20 and would pay him when he got the money.
A County Road 47 Palmetto man said his wife saw a suspicious person standing near his driveway around 9:30 p.m. Because of recent burglaries in the area, the man went to the end of his drive and could hear someone walking in the woods. He "popped off a few rounds into the ground" as a deterrent. He said he then heard someone running through the woods.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man said he and his girlfriend have been living together for about four months. They got into an argument at the Blue Canoe. He left and went home to avoid the altercation. She showed up later, kicked a bedroom door and broke a glass bottle. She gathered her stuff and left.
A County Road 831 Saltillo man said his neighbor's dog killed two rabbits and has $1,000 breeder pig. He has complained about the dog before and the neighbor was cited.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn thrift store owner said someone forced open the back door overnight and damaged the door and the lock. Nothing appears to have been stolen.
A Tupelo man called 911 about a possible break-in at his County Road 506 Shannon property. When deputies arrived, the owner said he had reviewed the security video and saw that high winds had blown a door open, not a burglar.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man, 28, said his father called and said he was going to kill him. He said he has had problems with his dad in the past.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman has a female tenant living in a trailer behind her house. The tenant and her live-in boyfriend are behind on the rent. The woman has been having issues with the water pipes at her house, so she turned off the water, which also feeds the trailer. She said the tenants have been trespassing on her land to turn the water back on.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman got home at 10 p.m. Christmas Eve to start cooking. Her boyfriend had been drinking and started verbally abusing her, using profanity and saying he was going to hit her if she didn't shut up.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 22.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.