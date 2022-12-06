Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Victoria Anderson, 24, of Guntown, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Roger Allen Bedford, 61, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brandon Michael Hood, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon M Lee, 36, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kathleen Lisa Lee, 37, of Nettleton was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kenny Joe Lindley, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Darryl Nichols, 41, no address listed, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, violation of probation.
Cameron Terez Pernell Randle, 22, of Ecru, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to deliver.
Cori Richard Stewart, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence,
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 506 Shannon man hired a man in January to build a roof for his shed. He paid the man $3,500 and said he would pay another $2,000 when the job was completed. He said the suspect brought some lumber and nailed up about a dozen boards but never came back to finish the project.
A County Road 468 Shannon man said his wife’s silver 9mm pistol was stolen from his house within the last two weeks. She normally carries the gun in her purse but left it in their son’s room when she went to a doctor’s appointment. They have heard that one of the son’s friends has been seen with the gun, but when they asked him, he denied having it.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn woman said her ex-boyfriend keeps driving through her neighborhood and is now pulling into her grandmother’s driveway. He is also texting her. The actions are making the grandparents nervous, and they feel harassed.
A Decatur, Alabama company said a Mt. Vernon Road man took a company truck and refuses to give it back.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman heard two people walking down the road yelling at each other just before 10 p.m. She looked out and saw a white female “doing something” with her garbage can, then started walking down her driveway. The suspect walked all the way up to the house, onto the porch and started yelling. She said the suspect was not making any sense.
A County Road 1277 Nettleton man said his mother, 45, was on her way to her ex-boyfriend’s house. He was worried because his father and brother were going with her and the ex-boyfriend might say something “to make the situation worse.”
A County Road 1467 Plantersville woman said two black dogs showed up at her house and refuse to leave. She thinks someone dropped them off at her house. The dogs ran off her cat. She just wants them to leave.
A County Road 231 Guntown store reported at around 1 p.m. that a white male had been slumped over the wheel of a green truck for over an hour with the truck running. Employees were scared to make contact. A deputy said the man was not in medical distress. He said he just fell asleep after eating his dough burger.
A County Road 1599 Baldwyn woman woke up to a note from her boyfriend saying he took her car and he would be right back. When he had not returned several hours later, she started calling and texting him. He said he was going to leave the car at Home Depot, but her daughter saw him driving around town. He has since blocked her number.
A County Road 754 Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend got into a verbal altercation. She told him to leave, and he did.
A County Road 823 Saltillo man said a white female showed up at his house after 4 a.m. knocking on his door. She told her she needed to leave or he would call the law. The 25-year-old woman told him to go ahead and call the police because she needed a place to stay. So he called 911.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.