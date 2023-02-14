Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Nicholas Re’Shawn Cummings, 28, of Shannon, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, speeding.
Edward Calvin Frazier, 39, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Harold Lee Harris, 45, of Fulton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections felony warrant.
Ronald Herrington, 41, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Charles D. Hill, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, credit card fraud.
Melissa Ann Hood, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Wayne Johnson, 38, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, no insurance.
Curtessa M. Ray, 39, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a commercial building.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1303 Guntown woman said a stray dog has been roaming around the neighborhood, going back and forth between her house and her aunt’s house across the road. The dog was not aggressive and approached the deputy. He said the dog was socialized and did not appear to be a common stray.
A County Road 503 Guntown man was alerted by his security system around 1 p.m. When he checked the camera, his side door was open. He said he closed and locked the door when he left that morning. The camera did not pick up anyone entering or leaving the house. Deputies responded, then cleared and secured the house. No one was inside and the home did not appear to have been burglarized.
A Windfield Drive Verona woman tried to issue a 14-day eviction notice on a man who lives in the house with her. The man, 51, laughed, balled up the paper and threw it at her, saying it was not worth anything. She told deputies she is worried he could become violent. She was advised to go back to justice court and tell the judge who issued the eviction what happened.
A County Road 2700 Guntown woman said her neighbor's dogs are roaming and causing problems. She said the health care workers coming to care for her husband are scared of the large dogs. She said they have talked to the neighbor three times about the issue and got no relief.
An Old Union Road Shannon woman said her nephew and an unknown man were arguing in her front yard at 6 p.m. She told both of them to, “Go on,” and both left.
A woman said she locked her car when she went to work at 3:30 a.m. at Grammar in Shannon. When she came out to the parking lot several hours later, her $1,200 Gucci purse, $700 in cash and five or six debit cards were missing. She found a pair of sunglasses that did not belong to her inside the car. She said her purse could not be seen through the car window.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton woman said her neighbor’s white cow and brown bull keep getting out of their pen. The bull has been walking around her property, head-butting trees and chasing cars driving down the road.
A County Road 1740 Tupelo man got a call from a neighbor saying a Penske truck ran off the road and damaged his fence. The man went out and found a 30-foot section of barbed wire down. There were ruts in the ground, and mud and rocks all over the road. He found a Penske truck with mud all over it in the area. He asked the driver about the damaged fence and pointed to the muddy truck. The driver denied causing the damage.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman, 62, said her neighbors were playing loud music around 2 p.m. She said there was a female outside being loud as well. She said the man plays loud music and “drinks every weekend.”
An employee at the Pratts Food Mart on Highway 370 heard a loud crashing noise Saturday around 2 p.m. Moments later, a man came inside and said his 83-year-old grandmother ran her Pontiac into the building, damaging the brick facade. As the responding deputy pulled into the parking lot, a customer said the 39-year-old man was driving at the time, not his grandmother.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said she and a male acquaintance were in a verbal altercation over a cigarette. She said he reached over and grabbed the cigarette out of her hand, so she called 911.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.