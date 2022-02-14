Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Marcus Antonio Benton, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, fleeing, failure to yield to a stop sign, failure to signal;, no insurance, driving with a suspended license.
Danny Bias, 26, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation, disorderly conduct.
Jasmine Danielle Gilmore, 31,of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Aaron Jelly, 32, of Rienzi, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, violation of probation, driving under the influence, destroying public property.
Edward Robinson, 42, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving under the influence, no seat belt.
Laquenton White, 30, of Woodland, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, , capias for embezzlement, driving with a suspended license, petit larceny.
Michael Woodrell, 38, of Milan, Tennessee, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, trafficking methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A deputy responded to County Road 1019 Tupelo for a disturbance. As he approached the door, he heard a female yelling, "You're not getting anything else and you're not getting the 30-30." A woman answered the door and said the male suspect had already been picked up by his mother and she no longer needed a report. While getting her information, the officer saw a lever action Marlin rifle in the corner. He then learned the woman had a warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon. She was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton woman said someone left a battery-powered Mercedes Benz play car in her yard overnight. She did not know who was responsible.
A man said while he was loading furniture on a trailer outside a Lily Jean Road apartment, a Black male walked up and asked him about the furniture, asking if he could take the furniture off the trailer. When the man said "No," the suspect pulled out a gun. He did not point the weapon at the man, just tried to intimidate the man.
A County Road 300 Shannon man was roused from sleep at 1 p.m. by someone banging on the door. He looked out the and saw smoke, then realized his yard was on fire. Firefighters said the neighbor started a fire and it got out of hand.
A County Road 2788 Baldwyn woman, 22, said her ex-boyfriend, 32, has been harassing her since they broke up. When driving home, she noticing him tailgating her. He pulled beside her. When she slowed, he slowed. She sped up and drove to a friend's house to call 911.
A County Road 130 Shannon man said he got into an argument with his wife due to her "being around other men." He tried to leave, but she would not give him his keys. So, he called 911. When he refused to cooperate with deputies when they arrived, he was arrested for failure to comply.
Belden volunteer firemen responded to Rock Creek Drive around 4:30 a.m. and found an orange industrial dumpster on fire. It appeared to have been deliberately set.
A County Road 805 Shannon man said some people came to his house Friday around 9 p.m. and would not leave. He said he did not know the people. A deputy responded but found only the man. His nephew arrived and said the man uses drugs pretty often. The man said he has not used drugs "in a long time."
A Mitchell Road woman said she tried to go to work and discovered the 2015 Chevy Malibu was missing. She didn't know who took it and told the responding deputy and car was paid for. On further investigation, the deputy discovered the car had been repossessed.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said a male acquaintance has been harassing him. He said the suspect has accused the man of using his debit card to make $230 worth of purchases online. He said he is not responsible and doesn't know why the suspect thinks he is.
A County Road 931 Saltillo man said his ex-girlfriend showed up to pick up their son and started a verbal altercation. She was cursing at him but eventually left with no further issues.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 11.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.