Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Samara Iyonna Baker, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, possession of paraphernalia.
Derrick Christopher Brown, 37, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, obtaining personal information for unlawful use, possession of paraphernalia.
Corintheis Elon Collins, 28, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Vincent Crump, 38, of Belden, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for malicious mischief.
Memori Hill, 41, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, grand larceny.
Cody Miller, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Nikki Montgomery, 48, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of felony shoplifting.
Alex Morris, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance pulled into her driveway around 12:45 a.m. after being told multiple times by her and her landlord to not return. She wanted a record of the incident so she could file charges against him in justice court.
A County Road 197 Tupelo woman said someone cut a tire on her 2015 Jeep Patriot. She said it could have been her sisters, because they have had prior disturbances.
The North Lee Water Association said they turned off the water and placed a lock on the meter of a County Road 931 Tupelo house for nonpayment. At some point, the occupant cut the lock and turned the water back on without permission.
A Tall Oaks Avenue Verona woman said as she left this morning, her neighbor began following her. The woman stopped her car on Graham Dive. She got out of her car and started recording the neighbor. Once the suspect realized she was being recorded, she got back in her car and left. The woman wanted a report so she could press harassment charges.
A Tupelo man said he lost his handgun while he was at the Lee County Landfill on County Road 1282. He had his 357 Magnum revolver in a holster but must have dropped it when he got out to pay. After he realized the gun was missing, he went back to the landfill to see if anyone had turned it in. They had not.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said his female neighbor has a large brown dog tied up outdoors. She only recently provided it a doghouse. He said she doesn’t properly feed or water the dog and is often gone for days at a time. He has been providing food and water because the dog is in such poor shape.
A County Road 122 Nettleton woman, 40, said a male acquaintance, 43, has been staying at her house a couple of nights a week for the last month. She said she did not invite him and does not want him on her property. She said the suspect wants a relationship but she does not. She said the man is homeless and is supposed to be staying in the house in front of hers with a male friend.
A Highway 370 Goldwyn woman said a man showed up at her house around 2 p.m. banging on the door, looking for his belongings. The woman was scared and called 911. She later learned that the suspect is the boyfriend of the woman’s live-in caretaker. The woman did not know the caretaker was letting the man stay at her house.
A County Road 261 Palmetto woman said her neighbors shoot guns on their property frequently. Today, they were shooting, and she heard three loud explosions. They did not come onto her property or anyone else's. She wanted to advise law enforcement of the situation and see if there was anything they could do. The deputy explained that there is not a noise ordinance in the county.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman said there were several vehicles with their headlights on parked at a vacant house down the road earlier in the evening. She said it appeared they were taking parts off of vehicles. She added that the cars were gone by the time she called 911.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.