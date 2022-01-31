Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Gregory Baker, 39, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, parole violation.
Stephanie Coffer, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Arthur Dwight Coward, 60, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mason Lee Gray, 33, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, parole violation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Hayes Drive Tupelo woman said three stray puppies showed up on her property and won’t leave. She said they are damaging her property.
A County Road 1481 Guntown man said over the last 10 days, an ex-employee has stolen more than $4,700 worth of power tools from his shop. He said he had most of the theft on video.
A Nettleton man went to a County Road 1155 Plantersville house he owns to change the locks to keep people out. While he was there. A male suspect walked in the door, but left when he saw the man. The suspect walked out and got in a truck. He said the suspect has been caught on the property without permission multiple times.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said someone cut the padlock off his shed. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A State Park Road man said he is living in his late sister’s house. His nephew thinks he can come over whenever he wants and stay, because his mother used to live there. He has told the nephew several times he is no longer welcome on the property.
A County Road 1019 Plantersville man said his girlfriend lives with him, along with her 53-year-old uncle and his girlfriend. While the man was at work, the uncle took his car without permission. When called, the uncle said the 2004 Infinity I35 might have been towed, he was not sure. The man called back hours later, saying the car had been returned.
A Drive 984 Tupelo woman got home and noticed damage to the front window and exterior wall of her apartment. A neighbor said they heard a noise and saw a black Ford pickup driving away.
A Ripely woman said her car broke down in the parking lot of the Chesterville Road Dollar General. She asked an employee if she could leave it there overnight. He friend called the next day around noon and the 2006 Chevy HHR was gone. She called several towing companies but none returned her calls.
A County Road 754 Shannon woman received notification on her phone from her security system and saw a white male trying to get into the house. She called 911. Deputies responded and found the man, who said his father owned the house. The caller said it was her step-son who was supposed to have been there much earlier to get a trailer.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said her landlord shut off the power to her camper. She said he got mad because the power bill was for $500 for the two campers on the property. She said she is not behind on any payments for rent or utilities.
A County Road 1361 Nettleton woman said a neighbor was revving his car engine at 11 p.m. and she feared the noise would wake up her kids. She asked the man to keep it quiet. He got out of the car and wielded a hammer at her. She went home and called 911.
A County Road 51 Shannon woman got a call from her uncle. He said if she came to his business, there was going to be a problem. She said the threat stemmed from an incident the day before.
An East Garrison Tupelo woman said she got into an argument with her 28-year-old son. She wanted to take her granddaughter somewhere and he refused to let her.
An East Garrison Tupelo woman got into an argument with her husband because she didn't want to be with him any more. The man was allowed to leave with his cousin to let things settle down.
A County Road 2156 Saltillo man said his 33-year-old son has been disrespectful to his mother. He said the son does not work or help around the house. He has not threatened the parents but does use profanities a lot. The suspect was gone before deputies arrived.
A Dumas man is trying to get his belongings out of the Drive 1920 Saltillo house where he used to live. He said his former roommate is giving him the run around whenever he tries to recover his stuff.
A Plantersville man said two white males were spotted on his wife's County Road 122 Nettleton property by a friend. The friend went over and confronted the suspects, who were trying to steal a dryer from an open shed. He told them to unload it and put it back where they found it. The landowner wanted a report in case something turned up stolen later.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 26.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.