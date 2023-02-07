Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Joshua Estes, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Marcus T. Isby, 40, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for aggravated domestic violence.
Kayla M. Jenkins, 31, of Fulton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Roderick Delshun Jones, 42, of Memphis, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Steven Ray Joyner, 48, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of precursors, trafficking.
Seth Aaron Stanley, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, detention order.
Courtney Traylor, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, no insurance.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 341 Guntown woman was standing inside her house at around 2:30 p.m. when a woman driving a four-door Jeep stopped in the road and yelled, “You killed my dog, and you are going to pay.” She said she had no idea what the person was talking about.
A County Road 341 Guntown man said he let his dog out to take care of business around 1:30 p.m. His girlfriend heard a gunshot nearby and the dog came back with a gunshot wound to the neck. When he contacted the law, the dog was in surgery at the veterinarian’s clinic.
A Mitchell Road woman said over a three-day period in early January, someone made $280 in charges on her credit card. The charges were at several locations in Texas. The bank told her to file a crime report.
A County Road 1253 Saltillo woman said she has been in a verbal argument with her son, 53, about him drinking, driving her vehicle and “other things.” He told her if he went to jail, he would "light her up" when he got out. She said the son moved in a couple of months ago, and she wants him to move out now. The deputy explained the legal process to have someone evicted and how to get a protection order.
A County Road 363 Saltillo woman got home around 4:30 p.m. and saw a white Nissan Rogue in her driveway. The car left heading east, but then parked across from her house. She did not know who was driving the car or why they were there.
A County Road 1017 Tupelo woman said someone kicked in the front door to her house. The thief stole some batteries, a GPS unit and a Mississippi State University cup.
A Baldwyn man went to check on a Highway 370 house owned by a cousin in Atlanta, Georgia. The glass in the back door was broken, and someone had pried open the front door. Items were thrown around in every room. He was not certain if anything had been stolen.
A Union community man said a female relative has several of his items at her County Road 1205 Nettleton house that he needs to get. The woman told the man’s sister that if he didn’t get the items soon, she was going to keep them. He said she also has protection order against him, so he wanted deputy to escort him to collect his belongings. The deputy told the man he needed to see a judge first.
A County Road 1355 Mooreville woman said a neighbor's three dogs got inside her chicken pens and killed 21 chickens in one pen and three in a second pen. She walked down the road to the neighbor's house and found three of her ducks dead in their yard. When she told the man his dogs had killed her livestock, he said it was not his problem.
A County Road 2320 Guntown man said he legally evicted his stepson, 45, and has repeatedly told him he is no longer welcome on the property. The suspect showed up around noon on Saturday and refused to leave. Deputies arrived and arrested the suspect for trespassing.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man, 73, saw a post on Facebook where a female was selling two side-by-sides and a trailer. He contacted the seller and was talking to a foreign male. He purchased $2,000 in Best Buy and eBay gift cards and sent the information to the seller but never received the vehicles.
A Cove Lane Auburn man said he got a ride to the Auburn Chevron to buy beer on Saturday afternoon. On the way home, the driver asked him for money. When the man said he didn’t have any money, the driver and another man threw him out of the car at the intersection of county roads 1562 and 1145.
A man said he had 400 12-foot long 2-by-6-foot boards delivered to Drive 1916 Saltillo, where he is building a house. When he came by two days later to move the boards, he discovered 200 were missing. He said the boards cost $12 apiece.
A woman said she was at the carwash next to the Mooreville Post Office when a man walked out of the post office talking to himself, being loud, waving his arms and being aggressive. She was scared to walk to her car so she called 911. The responding deputy found a homeless man who said he would leave and not come back.
A Drive 1309 Auburn man said his neighbor's two pit bulls got into his chicken pen and killed 20 chickens. When the man walked outside, the dogs charged at him. He said this is an ongoing issue. He has tried talking to the neighbor but the neighbor refuses to do anything.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said a man showed up uninvited and unwelcomed. She has told him to not return, but he does. The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived.
