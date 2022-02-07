Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Terrance Berry, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Marshall Owen, 43, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, expired tag, no insurance, driving with a suspended license.
Rickie Shies, 58, of Columbus, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.
Emmanuel Walker, 39, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest.
Daniel Williams, 39, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, disorderly conduct.
Nikole Desmund Woods, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2296 Saltillo woman said a man has been driving recklessly and almost struck several people standing in the roadway. The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and was charged with driving under the influence.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said his dogs found a pack of chicken breasts in the yard and were eating them. He thinks his neighbor poisoned the meat and then threw it in his yard. The dogs are not showing any signs of being poisoned, but he wanted a report on file in case they do.
A County Road 1457 Mooreville man said someone stole a 10-foot by 6-foot dump trailer that was parked beside his garage. The theft happened between 8 and 11 a.m.
A County Road 659 Verona woman said a vehicle was blocking her driveway. Since the vehicle was on private property and not blocking the public road, deputies told her she could call a wrecker and have it towed.
A Green Tee Road woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up and was causing a verbal disturbance after 2 a.m. After deputies arrived, the suspect called a cab and left.
A Yon-O-Main Trail Lake Piomingo woman said a male customer from work offered to help her move. He has since been coming over uninvited and entering her house without permission. He entered the house before 5 a.m., damaging the door frame in the process. When she told him to leave, he grabbed her and tried to pull her out of the house.
A County Road 1145 Mooreville man said he could not find his Ruger 9mm pistol. He was not sure if it was stolen or just misplaced.
A woman said she has been living at a County Road 1145 Tupelo house as a live-in caretaker for an elderly woman. She said family members are evicting her and were placing her belongings on the front porch. She wanted a report in case all of her stuff was not retrieved.
A man parked his truck at his sister's Sandpiper Cove Mooreville house overnight, Someone entered the unlocked truck and stole his Stoeger 9mm pistol but left the holster it was in.
A County Road 228 Nettleton woman said her husband had been drinking and they ended up in an argument that was only verbal. It never got physical.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man heard noises outside near the daycare next door around 3 a.m. When he looked out the window, he saw a man stand up next to the daycare van, then run away towards the highway. Deputies arrived and found the catalytic converter cut on one side.
A County Road 1742 Spring Hill man said a white female showed up at his house three months ago looking for a black backpack that contained a pistol. Today, his dog found a black Taurus pistol and had been chewing on it. The gun had not been reported stolen.
A Bradford Drive Belden man said his neighbor hosted a party and some of the guests parked on his property, damaging his yard. The neighbor offered to pay for the damages.
A man said his County Road 122 Nettleton house burned about a month ago. His 23-year-old stepson, who did not live there and does not have permission to be there, has reportedly been bringing people there to fight.
A Vardaman woman said she had unloaded groceries at a County Road 2296 Saltillo home. She locked the car with her key fob and heard the horn honk, indicating it was locked. Within a few minutes, she heard the horn again. Her boyfriend looked outside and saw a black man get into the 2016 GMC Terrain and drive away. A newer white SUV left the area at the same time.
A woman was at her boyfriend's County Road 1806 Saltillo house. He was drinking and wanted to leave driving. When she refused to let him, he started cursing at her at 10:30 p.m. She called her son to come get her.
A County Road 653 Tupelo woman said she allowed a male acquaintance to stay with her the last week. He has been drinking and acting reckless, so she wanted him to leave, but he refused. She called 911 to get deputies to remove him from her house. They told her she would have to go to court and begin the eviction process.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 4.
