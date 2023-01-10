Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Marcus Allen, 38, of Houlka, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no seat belt, driving with a suspended license.
Stephen Daniel Austin, 38, of Corinth, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, possession of marijuana.
Larry R. Bryant, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, violation of probation.
Frederick Fair, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief, simple assault, disobeying a police officer.
Stacia L. Garner, 41, of Albertville, Alabama, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
April Huddleston, 37, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl.
Antwan T. Ivy, 29, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, harassing communications, ran a stop sign.
Sidney Antone McGlowen, 56, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Dawn V. Wildmon, 50, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said three unknown men were trespassing at the abandoned building behind his house around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo woman said a mixed breed puppy showed up at her house, and she is unable to care for it. She thinks the dog was dropped off and could be sick, since it has a cough.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo man said someone trying to turn around in his driveway backed into his house, damaging the brick wall on the outside and damaging the drywall inside the house. The homeowner heard the impact and the sound of a vehicle speeding away but did not see the car or the driver.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman said her neighbor’s dogs have been tearing into her trash and coming into her yard and barking. She said the dogs are not aggressive.
A County Road 851 Tupelo man said his cellular game camera notified him it was time to change batteries. When he went to change the batteries, the entire camera was gone.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, three white males were outside his residence causing a disturbance by yelling at each other. He said the suspects walk up and down the road all night making noise.
A County Road 821 Guntown man said a male acquaintance was in his woods trespassing. When the man ran outside, the suspect ran away. The suspect later drove by the house on a mini motorcycle. He said this is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 1325 Saltillo woman woke up and found her car was missing. She was told a female acquaintance had taken the 2005 Nissan Altima. When she called, the suspect said the woman’s roommate gave her permission to take the car. The suspect was later stopped by Tupelo police and the car towed.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said her neighbor was drinking and shooting his gun around 10:30 p.m. She went next door and told the man he needed to stop shooting his gun so late. He agreed.
A Palmetto Road woman said her dog was on a leash and in its doghouse when the neighbor’s pit bull came over and attacked it.
An Illinois man said there were two separate “illegal chicken fights” going on in the Guntown and Baldwyn area, and he wanted “something to be done today about it.” Deputies rode through the areas the man described but found neither illegal activities nor chickens.
A County Road 47 Palmetto woman heard someone outside on her porch after midnight. Deputies searched the area, but found no one.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said two large dogs got in her goat pen and killed four goats. The dogs got away before her husband could do anything.
A County Road 115 Shannon man heard a loud noise around noon. He went outside and found a car had run off the road, left ruts in his yard and hit a small tree. Four men got out of the car afraid the car would blow up. The mother of one of the suspect showed up to collect the males and she said they would take care of the car and the damages. A wrecker showed up and towed the car.
A man said his mother is in assisted living and he has been watching over her County Road 1503 Baldwyn house. He said one suspect and possibly two other people have been trespassing on the property and going into the house.
A County Road 261 Palmetto woman, 64, loaned her 1996 Ford Ranger to her 68-year-old ex-boyfriend. After they broke up, she asked him to return the truck but he said he was not bringing it back.
A County Road 109 Shannon man said someone pulled into his driveway, then backed into the ditch and got the car stuck. The driver left to go get help. A neighbor helped pull the car out of the ditch for the passenger. She said it wasn’t her car but they were on the way to the hospital.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
