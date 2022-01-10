Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Thomas Atwood, 44, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, no tag.
Kwamane Berry, 30, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, open container, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield.
Tremayne Dixon, 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm within the city limits, possession of paraphernalia.
Trent Sanford, 29, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence - third offense.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1439 Mooreville man said someone stole his 12-foot tilt bed trailer from behind his shed. He added that the carburetor and battery were missing from his four-wheeler.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman was in a verbal altercation with a male relative. He put his hands on her chest/neck area. She didn’t want to fight, so she called 911.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man had a justice court affidavit and wanted deputies to remove the person living at his house. Deputies explained that they would need a warrant or a judge’s order to remove anyone.
A Palmetto Road man returned home and found a door window broken. Somebody stole a 43-inch television, a laptop, a nightstand, a sectional sofa and a floor lamp. He and his wife are going through a divorce. There is a court order to not remove anything from the house. He thinks his estranged wife took the items.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman heard a female screaming for help just north of her house around 9 p.m. Deputies searched the area but found nothing.
A County Road 41 Tupelo woman said a Ford Fusion pulled into her drive around 10:45 p.m. The car backed into a barbed wire fence and got stuck. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and the car was towed. About 60 yards of barbed wire was damaged.
A Drive 986 Tupelo man said he was hunting on his property and found a pair of blue jeans and two wallets. The items were not there the day before. The wallets contained bank cards, ID cards and $110 in cash. The items were turned over to deputies.
A landlord evicted a tenant from a County Road 1057 Saltillo rental house. The tenant damaged the property before he left.
A Baldwyn woman was riding her bike and several dogs started chasing her near the intersection of county roads 2788 and 2890. One dog bit her right leg, but it barely broke the skin and didn't need medical attention.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man said his neighbor has been acting "very strange and intoxicated." The suspect came up to the man around 3:30 p.m. looking for his wallet, then went home. This morning, the suspect threatened to hurt other tenants.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said he went to his mailbox and was nearly attacked by his neighbor's dog.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman said she and a neighbor got into an argument about the cable their apartments share. He walked toward her apartment, pulled out a handgun and pointed it in the air.
A woman pulled off of Highway 6 into a driveway to let her truck cool down. When she tried to pull back on the road, she ran into the ditch and got stuck. The impact damaged the right running board. Deputies called for a wrecker to get her out.
A County Road 931 Dollar General employee said a female came up to the register and began cursing at her loudly, causing a scene in front of other customers. The suspect left and the employee called 911.
A County Road 1438 Auburn woman returned home and found her back sliding door open. She knows it was closed when she left. She looked around the house and nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 2890 Baldwyn woman head a loud noise outside around 10:30 p.m. A Chevy Avalanche had run over her mailbox, as well as a neighbor's mailbox. The truck travelled about 500 feet down the road and pulled into a driveway. The driver asked the homeowner if he could leave the truck there. A short time later, someone picked up the driver. The homeowner said he did not know who the suspect was.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville man said his 2022 Cadillac Escalade was making odd noises and vibrating. While he was trying to figure out the problem, his left rear wheel came off, causing damage to the axle and rear quarter panel. The wheel continued rolling down the road and took out a mailbox. He knocked on the door, but it was 11:30 p.m. and no one was awake to answer the door.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman received several notifications on her phone that her security system detected outside motion, but she didn't see anything on the cameras. The cameras then went black. She went to the house to check on things and saw two males out by the road. She thinks they are responsible for setting off the motion detectors and causing the cameras to stop working.
A County Road 2848 Guntown woman was in bed at 1:30 a.m. when she heard their truck crank and pull out of the driveway. She looked out and saw the 2007 GMC pickup headed east. She said the truck was unlocked and the keys were in it.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman said while she was inside the West Main Kroger, someone hit her car in the parking lot. There was damage to the left rear of her 2019 Nissan Sentra.
A landlord said someone broke into his Boggan Drive rental property that was vacant. He said this is the second time in the last two weeks. The burglar had removed a storm door, pried open the front door and stole a two-year-old stove.
A Boggan Drive woman reported damage to a side window where someone tried to break into her house.
The manager of Love's Travel Stop on McCullough Boulevard said an employee had embezzled more than $3,000 since late June. The employee would take store merchandise, scan the item and issue herself a "refund" for the item.
A President Avenue woman said her city-issued garbage can was missing.
A North Gloster Walmart employee said a female entered the store around 3 p.m. She then concealed on her person $62.64 worth of food, toothpicks, detergent, cold therapy, foam plates and deodorant. She then tried, unsuccessfully, to leave the store without paying.
Police responded to West Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday for a naked man walking around a parking lot screaming obscenities. The 36-year-old man resisted medical attention to the point of trying to strike the medics. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and disobeying a police officer.
A man said he was headed east on West Main Street and about to turn left into the Traceway Retirement Community around 10:40 p.m. A car tried to go around him and struck the left rear of the man's Toyota Prius. The black car turned into Traceway, but the man lost sight of it. Police found an unoccupied black Volkswagen Passat with damage to the right front in the back parking lot.
A woman returned home and found her back kitchen door slightly open. She was not sure if she locked the door before she left the day before. Someone had stolen change, a television and a laptop.
A Love's Travel Stop employee said a Black male and a white female entered the store around 11 a.m. The stuffed her purse full of merchandise, The couple then walked out of the store without paying, got into a red car and drove away.
The manager of Brooks Grocery said a white female tried to pay for groceries with a bad check. This is the second time the suspect has attempted to do the same thing. She got into a black Chevy Impala with a Pontotoc tag and left before police arrived.
A Kingsley Drive man spent the day arguing with his ex-girlfriend, who threw his cell phone and cracked the screen. He left her alone in the residence for some time. When he returned, she left. After she left, he noticed the $400 cash he had hidden was gone.
Police responded to the railroad tracks on South Green around 10:30 p.m. for a car-train collision. There was a northbound Toyota 4Runner past the crossing arms with heavy front end damage. The driver said he noticed a vehicle stopped at the tracks but was "unaware of the train." The other driver said he stopped behind the control arms and the lights were working. He said the 4Runner pulled into the oncoming lanes to go around him and the control arms and collided with the train.
