Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
• Torrence Gill, 21, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, shooting at a train, shooting into a dwelling.
• Bryant O’Neal Heard, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, violation of probation, no tag light, no insurance, possession of marijuana.
• Tory D. Pack, 37, of Amory, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, felony fleeing, domestic violence, resisting arrest.
• Cameron Terez Pernell Randle, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance.
• Eddison Rice, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
• Alvin Robinson, 31, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, failure to appear, fleeing, no seat belt.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 1223 Saltillo woman said she sent a $263 check to a friend in Virginia recently. She later learned that someone forged two checks totaling more than $8,800 on her Renasant account. She did not know either of the names to whom the checks were issued. She thinks someone stole the real check from her friend’s mailbox.
A County Road 263 Saltillo woman said her neighbor shot her dog in the back of the head because it was “messing with his trash can.”
A man went to his County Road 1389 Saltillo property and noticed the dirt/gravel road leading to the back of his property had been torn up. When he looked further, three trees on his property had been cut down and the barbed wire fence was down. He said several trees were cut on his neighbor's land, and he thinks it is related to the damage on his property.
A Brookside Court Tupelo man said a recent credit report revealed someone had opened two credit card accounts and one bank account in his name. There was no activity showing, and he was able to cancel the three accounts.
A County Road 813 Guntown woman said her son, 24, had been smoking marijuana and hallucinating afterwards. She was scared it might have been laced with something and wanted medical attention. The son admitted to deputies that he had been smoking marijuana and said he had “a special assignment that no one would understand.” He was carried by ambulance to the hospital for observation.
A County Road 600 Shannon woman said her father was outside putting air in her car tires when two of the neighbor’s dogs walked up and acted aggressive. She said this has happened several times, and the UPS driver will not deliver packages to her anymore. The last time she talked with the neighbor, they said they would try to keep up the dogs better.
A Mitchell Road woman said a man was banging on her apartment door at 2:45 a.m. She refused to open the door, and he eventually walked away.
A Palmetto Road woman, 25, called 911 because she is having problems with her sister, 30. She said the sister has been texting and harassing her and won’t leave her alone.
A man went to a County Road 1149 Plantersville house he is working on and found the door unlocked. When he went inside, he discovered several tools were missing, including an air compressor, nail gun, two circular saws, two cordless drills, two flashlights and a bear sign.
A Woodland man, 25, said he left his backpack in a friend’s car. The friend left the car parked overnight at the Palmetto Road Dollar General. The friend also left the keys inside the gas cap. When they returned the following afternoon, the man’s backpack was gone. He said it contained $260 in cash, his driver’s license, debit card and Social Security card.
A Presley Drive woman said her neighbor’s dog chased her from her car into the house. She said this is an ongoing issue.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man got home from church, and his wife asked him to fix the grill. When he tried to light the gas grill, he discovered someone had cut the line from the propane tank to the grill.
A County Road 1802 Saltillo woman said her neighbor’s two dogs come onto her property and charge at anyone who is outside, growling and bearing their teeth. She texted the neighbor that his dogs are causing problems. He replied by threatening to kill her cats and cause her bodily harm if his dogs were not left alone.
The manager of the Chesterville Road Dollar General saw a man placing something in his pockets and alerted deputies of the possible shoplifting. The man was attempting to buy a Coke when deputies arrived. They asked the man to empty his pockets, and he pulled out a Hershey bar and a pack of pistachios. He was told he was no longer welcome at the store.
A Lake Estates Nettleton woman said her ex-husband showed up at her house causing a disturbance. When she opened the door and told him to leave, he forced his way into the house. He started cursing at her and other people at the scene. She said this is an ongoing situation, and she has filed multiple reports against him.
A Fulton woman said her husband took her car to his mother’s County Road 885 Saltillo house. When she went to get her car, it was blocked in by another vehicle, and there was no one at the house. She was told this was a civil issue and that deputies could not help her.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said his brother’s ex-wife drove to his house and sat in the driveway for five hours. She refused to leave after being told to do so multiple times. He said she did not have permission to be on his property.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman asked a male acquaintance if he took her medicine. He got loud and in her face, screaming very loudly. She asked him to leave, and he refused. She locked herself in her room and called 911. When he realized he was calling the law, he left.
