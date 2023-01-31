Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
- Christopher Adams, 54, of Guntown, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, switched tag.
- Joshua Estes, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
- Jayjuann Lavante Fourcha, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, tint violation, failure to signal, disorderly conduct.
- Derek Keith, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of credit card fraud.
- Austin Lacy, 24, of New Albany, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, driving under the influence – fourth offense, domestic violence.
- Isaiah Jermaine McAllister, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
- Lantrell Lamaris Patterson, 29, of Prairie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence, disobeying an officer, driving with a suspended license.
- Tonya Sturdivant, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, careless driving, disregard of a traffic device.
- Robert Thomas, 42, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
- Alledra Trice, 30, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine.
- Billy Paul Tutor, 36, of Calhoun City, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling, sale of a stole firearm.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Dogwood Hills Circle woman said a pit bull mix jumped her fence and got into the backyard. She said the dog is aggressive toward children but not adults. She has grandchildren at the house and is concerned about their safety. She said the dog also had an injured paw.
A County Road 1802 Saltillo man said his grandson let their dog out and it went next door and started chasing the neighbor’s cows. They went to get the dog, but the neighbor had shot and killed it. The deputy explained that if the neighbor felt the dog was threatening his livestock, he had the legal right to shoot the animal.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man saw a woman in her mid-40s enter the house across the street. He said the neighbor had recently died. The woman said she was there to get a pair of jeans. When the man said he was calling 911, she left. The homeowner arrived and said the suspect was her niece, who used to live at the residence but was asked to leave two months ago. The homeowner said two bottles of prescription medication and a Ruger 9mm pistol were missing.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said her ex-son-in-law has been harassing her. She said he constantly calls and sends text messages, despite being told to stop. She said it has been going on since November.
A County Road 183 Tupelo woman said a man drove an 18-wheeler onto her property and got stuck. She said the driver threw sticks under the tires to try to get it unstuck. A tow truck had to be called and the incident left deep ruts that will have to be filled.
A County Road 1529 Pratts man said his wife saw a silver Chevy Equinox with a Pontotoc tag in their driveway with the lights off around 2:30 a.m. The man went out to the vehicle and the white male driver said he had broken down. As the man was headed back to the house, the SUV cranked and the suspect drove off, headed toward Baldwyn.
A County Road 521 Saltillo man reported that someone has been making charges to his credit card. The first was a $303 withdrawal at a Batesville ATM in early November. Then in December and January, there were four charges to international store sites for a total of more than $1,750. He said the problems started after he got $20 worth of gas at a Batesville store near Interstate 55.
A Cove Lane Tupelo woman said a male has been living with her for about a month. They have been arguing all day. He is mad because she will not add his name to the lease. She said the argument was only verbal and the suspect was gathering his clothes and leaving.
A Tomlinson Drive Tupelo woman said she and her girlfriend got into an argument while she was doing a client’s hair. She said it was embarrassing professionally, so she asked the girlfriend to leave. The girlfriend refused, so she called 911. The girlfriend left right before deputies arrived.
A County Road 783 Saltillo man said a female acquaintance showed up uninvited. He said she used to live there but went to jail for three weeks. The woman showed up to collect her belongings and started a verbal altercation.
A County Road 783 Saltillo woman said she was jailed three weeks ago. When she got home, she noticed the steering column and steering wheel of her 2006 Mazda 6 were broken. She locked the car, took the keys and left. When she returned several days later, the car had been stolen.
A Tupelo man said he was driving down County Road 1950. He moved over to let an oncoming car pass and hit a pothole. He said the road flattened his tire and bent the rim on his 2005 Ford Mustang.
A Drive 1396 Mooreville man said a female friend is going through a divorce, and her husband has already showed up at his house and barged inside. He told the husband to not return. Today, he saw the suspect at the end of his driveway. The man grabbed a shotgun and went out to confront the suspect. He told the suspect it was a private driveway, he was trespassing and needed to leave. The suspect refused and called 911 while sitting in his truck.
A Lana Lane Tupelo man said his wife is having an affair. He put a tracking device on her car and found out the other man lived on Drive 1396 Mooreville. The man said he was going to a friend’s house nearby, so he decided to swing by the suspect’s house to see if his wife was there. As he drove by the residence, he pressed the panic button on the spare key fob for his wife’s car. He heard the car alarm sounding from inside the suspect's garage. He sat in the drive to see if his wife would come out. Instead, the other man came out with a shotgun and told him he needed to leave. He told the suspect he didn’t have to leave and called 911.
A Houlka woman said she had evicted a tenant from her daughter's County Road 745 Plantersville rental house. She wanted deputies to escort her to the house to remove the tenant from the property. She was told that was a civil matter and deputies could not assist her.
A County Road 1349 Auburn couple said they heard seven-10 gunshots in rapid succession around 8:45 p.m. The shots sounded close, as if the shooter was just across the road. They said it was unusual for someone to be shooting at that hour.
A Drive 1343 Mooreville woman said she divorced her wife in Florida and moved to Mississippi to be with her best friend. She said her ex-wife has been calling and harassing her constantly. She said the suspect has also been calling CPS trying to get her in trouble. She she the suspect has also been making “disguised threats” toward her and her new girlfriend.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
