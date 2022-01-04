Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Julie Harvey, 46, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Janna Jones, 46, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal Lashawn Rutherford, 43, of Guntown, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, trespassing.
Christopher Arnez Williams, 32, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I drug - ecstasy.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
An Aberdeen man was visiting a woman on South Garrison Street. Another man got upset that he was there and started banging on the back glass of his car, then bent the license plate.
A Drive 138 Shannon man said his estranged wife stole a clutch and a battery from his car around Thanksgiving. He has asked her several times to return the items, but she refuses.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo woman said her dog was "running about the neighborhood." Her neighbor told her the golden retriever mix was after his turkey, so he shot it. The dog later died.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said a white van parked at the end of his in-laws' driveway. The driver said he ran out of gas and left walking. The man said the driver and another person returned with gas, put it in the van and drove away.
A Tupelo man said a County Road 1093 Plantersville woman allowed him to live with her for a while. She has since asked him to leave. He did but still has belongings inside the house.
A State Park Road woman said two aggressive pit bulls are living under an old shed across the street. The dogs charged at her husband when he went to get the mail.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo man said a neighbor gave him a black lab puppy that he kept on a leash in the backyard. While he was in town, someone cut the leash, and the dog walked to the original owner’s home.
A County Road 2780 Baldwyn woman said her Kimber 1911 pistol was missing from her closet. She said a male acquaintance used to try to handle the gun every opportunity he got. She last saw the gun on one of his visits in November.
A County Road 1303 Guntown man said an unknown white male showed up around 8 p.m. and knocked on the door. When he went to the door, the suspect walked in the house uninvited and said his favorite color is blue. The visitor smelled strongly of alcohol and eventually left on his own in a white sports car.
A County Road 683 Saltillo man heard several gunshots around 9 p.m. Deputies arrived and checked the vehicles and exterior of the house and found no apparent damage from gunfire.
Tupelo Police Department
A woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument while she was packing her things, and he put her outside the home. She knocked on the door. He let her back in, but then punched her in the face with a closed fist.
A guest at America's Best Value Inn on Harmony Lane said around 7 p.m., his ex-girlfriend showed up and slashed both driver's side tires on his car.
An employee of Studio 6 on North Gloster said a man was standing outside a room on the phone screaming at the woman inside around 1 a.m. The employee told the man to leave and he said he would. When the employee checked back, someone had thrown a brick, shattering the glass back door of the motel.
A female guest at a North Gloster hotel was sharing a room with her sister while they were visiting family for the holidays. While she was asleep, the sister took her car keys, went to the parking lot and stole her prescription medication out of her car's glove box. This is not the first time she has stolen medicine from her.
A man at the hospital emergency room at 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound told police that he was trying to put his 9mm pistol in a safe when it went off. He said he was unsure how the firearm got a loaded round in the chamber.
An employee at the Flowers Bread store on Cliff Gookin said someone cut the catalytic converters off four work trucks overnight.
Just after 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, a Kia Forte hit a utility pole at the corner of Park and Allen streets, knocking power lines onto the ground. The occupants fled the scene. A search of the car revealed a woman's driver's license in the center console and a purse containing debit and credit cards of the same woman in the back seat. Later that day, the woman contacted police and said her car was stolen overnight. Security cameras show the car driving away around 4:20 a.m. The woman said she left the car unlocked with the keys in it.
A contractor wiring a commercial building on North Gloster said sometime between Dec. 29 and Jan. 3, someone stole 312 feet of copper wiring worth more than $1,400.
A woman went to the police station on Front Street to file a report on an assault. She said she works at Walmart and went to the Asset Prevention office to talk to another employee, who was upset that the woman had fired her cousin the day before. When the employee got upset and refused to listen, the woman walked out of the office. The irate employee threw the woman's child's medication out of the door. The woman went back in the office, grabbed the woman by the hair and they began fighting. She said the cousin also showed up and joined the fight. The woman said she did not strike the pregnant cousin.
A North Eason auto repair shop said someone stole the catalytic converters off two vehicles waiting to be repaired. An employee estimated it would cost $14,000 to replace the converters and repair the damage done by the thieves.
A Winchester Circle woman said her son's ex-girlfriend has been harassing her by text. The suspect has posed as the woman's son to harass her. The suspect has been seen at least four times driving by the woman's house.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.