Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
James Aldridge, 56, of Marietta, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Parker Chapman, 44, no address given, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence - other.
Justin Darby, 30, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Joshua Hood, 35, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2578 said her daughter, 38, was drinking, became verbally abusive and was “out of control.” She was scared for her grandchildren who live with them. When deputies arrived, the “highly intoxicated“ suspect locked herself in her bedroom. She was told to stay there to keep the peace. When she didn’t, she was arrested and charged with failure to comply.
A County Road 1253 Saltillo man is in the process of moving to Alabama. He said his uncle is refusing to allow him to get his electronics.
A County Road 2432 Guntown woman let her son use her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta. When he woke up on the morning of Dec. 30, the 30-year-old woman who spent the night with him was gone, and so was his wallet, cell phone and the Volkswagen.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man paid a suspect $4,600 in November to do some remodeling at his house. The suspect did not come back to complete the job and left a large mess in his yard. The suspect gave him excuses why he didn’t finish the job and said he would refund the money, but hasn’t. The man had to hire someone else to complete the job and clean up the yard.
A County Road 1390 Mooreville woman said an oncoming SUV drifted into her lane. The vehicles made contact, knocking off the driver’s side mirror on her Hyundai Elantra.
A County Road 1147 man, 52, said his girlfriend’s son came over and assaulted him and his girlfriend. The suspect kicked the man and hit his mother.
A Drive 272 Shannon man said a male subject came over and argued over $10. The suspect threatened to beat up the man. When told to leave, the suspect punched the man in the face, then left.
A Drive 1920 Saltillo man said around 11:30 p.m., his neighbor spun his tires, slinging gravel that hit the man’s house.
A Highway 371 Mooreville pharmacy said someone broke in through the drive-thru window. The security camera shows a white male wearing a mask searching through the prescription bottles for about eight minutes before leaving the way he entered. The only thing stolen was a prescription drug used as an antidepressant and smoking cessation aid.
A Shannon man said his daughter was assaulted by her boyfriend at her Drive 272 Shannon residence. The father went over, told the suspect to leave and called 911. The suspect left before deputies arrived.
A County Road 13 Tupelo woman was walking her dog when she discovered two blankets, a backpack and a coat on the side of the road. They had been there a while because they were covered with leaves and mostly concealed.
A Highway 178 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance showed up on his property and threatened to kick his butt if he caught him out anywhere. He doesn't know why he is being threatened.
A County Road 1325 Tupelo woman said she hired a man to fix several things around the house. She has been in a nursing home since February 2018. The man failed to complete the work and her house was vandalized and all of her belongings have been stolen. She paid him $1,200 and allowed the handyman to use her 2006 Chevy Malibu, which is also missing.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said someone pried open the door to his house and stole a cordless drill, a cordless impact driver and a pancake air compressor.
A County Road 341 Guntown woman said she broke up with her boyfriend of six months today. He started cursing at her and being verbally abusive in front of her kids. After deputies arrived, he called for a ride and left on his own.
A Bonnie Farm Road Mooreville woman said someone parked a small silver car in her driveway around 7 p.m. She thinks they got a ride with someone else to a New Years Eve party down the road.
A County Road 1071 Guntown man spotted a blue Toyota Camry parked in his neighbor's drive around 7 a.m. Since the neighbors are out of town, he called 911. The 62-year-old white male driver and the 38-year-old white female passenger said they pulled up there to watch the sunrise over the lake. They left when asked.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton woman said between Christmas and New Year's Day, someone came onto her property and stole the cook top from a rental trailer, two 3-ton outside air conditioning units and four catalytic converters from the five vehicles on the land.
Deputies responded to a domestic situation at a Reynard Drive residence where a man and woman were arguing. She said they were arguing because she wanted to breakup with him. He said the argument was because she accused him of cheating. He left the residence with a friend.
A County Road 1093 Plantersville woman said a male acquaintance took her house keys and truck keys. He said if she didn't give him $500, he would plant drugs in her house and call Child Protective Services on her.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said he left his work truck parked overnight outside a North Gloster muffler place for servicing. When he stopped by the next morning, the tools he left in the bed of the truck were gone.
A South Green Street woman said she was waiting on a cab at the North Gloster Dollar General when an unknown woman offered her a ride home for $20. They stopped at an ATM and she handed the suspect her debit card to withdraw the money. The woman handed her back the card and took her home. The next day, she noticed that the debit card she was given was not hers, but belonged to some man. When she called the bank to check her balance, she was told all of the $150 in the account had been removed.
A man said he walked into a West Main Street laundry to use the snack machine. He saw some loose change on the ground and bent over to pick it up. He then saw a man pointing a silver gun at him. The male grabbed him aggressively and escorted him off the property.
A North Church Street woman said overnight, someone hit her Hyundai Tucson, damaging the rear end. She said she shares a driveway with someone who "stays intoxicated" and thinks the neighbor is responsible. She noted the damage to the back of her car matches the damage to the front of the neighbor's car.
A woman said someone cut the lock on her McCullough Boulevard storage unit and stole several items, including two end tables, a chair and two lamps.
A Belk employee said a man put four bottles of cologne, worth $232, in his pockets and tried to leave without paying. He was detained for police and charged with shoplifting. The cologne was recovered.
A McNeese Street man said someone stole a lawnmower, string trimmer, heater and assorted hand tools from his front porch.
A South Thomas Street man said he sold a camper to a man who agreed to make monthly payments. The suspect has refused to pay or return the camper.
A man said he was rearranging things in his truck and set his pistol on the bed rail and forgot about it. While driving along Cliff Gookin, he noticed something fall from the truck in his rear view mirror but thought nothing of it at the time. He went back to that area but could not locate his Glock pistol.
The fire department was trying to render aid to a intoxicated man who had been in a fight at Amsterdam Deli around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. He was combative, but agreed to let a friend take him home. Shortly after police left, they were called back for another fight and found the same man yelling about fighting. The man refused to leave. When told to stand up he was being arrested, he leaned back in his chair and said "I'm not going (expletive) anywhere." He was taken to jail.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.