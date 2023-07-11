Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Harley Dee Bedford, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Danny Ray Best, 67, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, driving under the influence – third offense, possession of methamphetamine.
Larry Cody Thomas Cruse, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Christina Hicks Doss, 25, of Shannon, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, cyberstalking.
Patrick C. Jackson, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Machon Jamall Lyons, 34, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for felony possession of marijuana.
David Maxwell, 64, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Kenneth Montgomery, 39, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, improper equipment.
Alexis Neal, 26, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, contempt of court.
Quintin Robinson, 32, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, ran a stop sign, contempt of court.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1308, Nettleton, woman heard voices outside her window around 10:30 p.m. She thinks someone was playing at her door. Deputies said they would patrol the area more.
An employee at a County Road 520, Shannon, travel center said a stole his wallet while he was working. He said one of his credit cards has already been used within the Tupelo city limits.
A Chesterville Road woman said her neighbor in the house behind her was playing his music very loud at 10:30 p.m. The deputy went to the neighbor’s house, and he agreed to turn the music down.
A County Road 1650, Mooreville, man said someone knocked on his door around 12:30 a.m., and he could hear people talking on his front porch. He did not know who it was and did not see who knocked on the door.
A Mitchell Road woman heard a noise outside her window at 3:30 a.m. It sounded to her like someone was trying to move her window. Deputies arrived and checked the area. There was no sign that anyone tried to gain entry into her apartment.
A County Road 1650, Tupelo, woman said a silver car pulled into her driveway around 4 p.m. A man got out and said he was campaigning for Chris Brown. The car left, heading toward Mantachie. Deputies stopped the car. The two men inside were passing out fliers for the public service commission candidate.
