Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Mariyah Baskin, 24, of Houston, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, three counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.
Andrew Justin Bell, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, credit card fraud, possession of a counterfeit note, false ID, no seat belt, contempt of court.
Arsenio Reonardo Evans, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, driving with a suspended license, no tag lights.
Jordan Hinton, 29, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony capias warrant.
Jessie L. Madison, 58, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Katina Maness, 46, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Derrick Moore, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery.
Alexis Dawyn Morgan, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Traceview Lane Saltillo woman said someone hacked or duplicated her Facebook account last year. She reported it at the time. Someone recently started posting furniture for sale on the account and asking folks to prepay. She wanted a report on file in case people start showing up at her place looking for furniture.
A County Road 2320 Saltillo man, 74, got a letter from the bank saying his checking account was overdrawn. He went to the bank to transfer money from savings into checking. That’s when he learned that there had been several purchases via Google Wallet and PayPal from his account. According to the bank, the fraudulent charges totaled more than $35,000.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man said while he was out of town, two male suspects stole his Chevy truck. He has since recovered his truck but still wanted to press charges for the theft of the truck. He said one of the suspects has been threatening his family and claimed to have put a hit on the man.
A Fresco Texas trucking company said a Mooreville man contracted them to haul 17 pallets of rice from McGehee, Arkansas, to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Instead of being paid digitally in early April, the company received a paper check in late May. When they carried the $2,450 check to the bank, they were told the account was closed.
A man said he was storing his mother’s property in a metal shed on his Highway 178 Mooreville property. When he returned from a week-long trip out of town, the shed was gone. His concrete table and benches were also missing from the shed. A neighbor said he saw a woman selling the items and identified the suspect as the man’s mother from a picture.
A Potosi, Missouri, man found what he believed to be his stolen Honda four-wheeler on Facebook Marketplace. He contacted the seller and got a County Road 2256 Guntown address. Deputies went to the address and found the ATV in question. A check of the VIN revealed it was not the man’s stolen vehicle.
A Mitchell Road woman and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument at her apartment. She asked him to leave and he refused. After she called 911, he left.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone rang her door bell around 10:30 p.m. and ran away. It has happened before. She said the video showed a white male wearing a blue hoodie.
A County Road 1467 Richmond man said he saw someone in his house around 11 p.m. Deputies arrived and checked out the room where he saw the suspect but found nothing out of the ordinary.
A Tupelo man filed a report that his dirt bike was stolen. He later spotted the motorcycle for sale on Facebook Marketplace. He contacted the “seller” and set up a meeting at a Keely Drive Tupelo address. When he arrived and saw his stolen bike, he called 911. A check of the VIN revealed it was stolen. Tupelo police were dispatched, and the bike was returned to the owner.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her sister-in-law was cursing her out during a disturbance. When deputies responded, the suspect left the residence.
A car reported stolen out of Memphis, Tennessee was located outside a Drive 120 Tupelo residence. Deputies arrived, confirmed the 2019 Infinity Q60 was stolen and had it towed.
A County Road 45 Palmetto woman wants her ex-boyfriend removed from her residence. He has lived there three years. She tried to kick him out yesterday, but he refuses to leave. Deputies explained to her the eviction process through justice court.
A woman said she is watching a friend’s County Road 1349 Tupelo house while he is incarcerated. She said a male acquaintance came by and took a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle without permission. She told him to stop, but he drove away.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said her neighbors are shooting guns in the direction of her house. She said it is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 2246 Saltillo woman was in bed at 10:45 p.m. and heard someone knocking on her front door and could hear noises on the front porch. Deputies were dispatched, searched the area and found no one.
A County Road 2156 Saltillo man said his 33-year-old son showed up uninvited around midnight and caused a disturbance. He was yelling and upset that they wouldn’t let him inside. He left before deputies arrived.
A Highway 9 Blue Springs man was on the porch drinking with a friend around 3 a.m. Saturday. The friend got mad and drove off. He started doing donuts on Highway 3709 and wrecked his car. He then walked back to the house and started beating on the walls and doors with a wine bottle and a Crown Royal bottle.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man said someone overnight entered two unlocked vehicles and rummaged around. Nothing appeared to be stolen. A neighbor’s security system showed a skinny male approach the cars, then run away.
A woman said she rented a County Road 1451 Saltillo trailer, but she is moving out and relocating in Pontotoc. When she got to the trailer around 8:30 a.m., there were two females in her residence. They said the landlord sent them to start cleaning out the trailer. When she said she had not finished moving out, the females left. She said the landlord had entered her trailer before without permission. She called back that afternoon when she discovered that seven porcelain dolls were missing and an eighth doll was broken.
A County Road 1303 Guntown man, 38, had been letting a male friend, 28, stay at his place. When he told the friend he needed to leave, the friend hit the man several times with a closed fist, then pulled a knife. The suspect left on foot but said he would come back and kill the man.
A County Road 152 Shannon woman said someone in a red car ran over her mailbox, destroying it.
A clerk at the Skyline Super C on Highway 178 said a white couple came into the store around 6:30 p.m. and asked if she knew a black man named Marshall who buys and sells used catalytic converters. When she said she didn't know the guy, the couple drove away in a silver Pontiac Grand Am with a Monroe County tag.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man, 39, and his wife were arguing. He said he was going to leave and she told him to get all of his things in the house. She then got in their car and started driving around the yard, so he called 911. When deputies arrived, the couple agreed that he should get his things. When he tried to leave about 90 minutes later, she stood in front of the car, preventing him from leaving. When deputies returned, the man said he was leaving to get a hotel room in Starkville.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman, 44, said her husband had mentally abused her throughout the day during multiple verbal altercations. She wanted him to get his things and leave the house. The couple has been married for five weeks. She said he had threatened to leave several times today. While deputies were there, the man started gathering his belongings to leave.
A Tupelo woman said she was trying to move out of her boyfriend’s County Road 811 Saltillo house. When she pulled up to get the last of her belongings, she found her dresser, pictures, personal documents and home decor in a burn pile that he just burned. Two days earlier, he threw a plastic box at her. She moved out of the way and it shattered the back glass of her Chevy pickup.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports since July 5.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.