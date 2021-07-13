The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.:
Kelvin Brady, 44, of Shannon, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, open container, driving with a suspended license.
Bryson Clark, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking marijuana.
Bobby Green, 54, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, promoting prostitution.
Austin Loyd, 30, no address listed, 30, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, credit card fraud, petit larceny.
Noe Muz, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child exploitation.
Keelan Smithey, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, child exploitation.
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A man said he was visiting his grandparents at their County Road 1233 Nettleton house when his uncle got angry over an electrical outlet the man had fixed. The 46-year-old uncle told him to shut up and leave since he didn’t live there. The uncle grabbed him by the shoulder and was forcing him out of the house. The man decided to leave to deescalate the situation.
A Mount Vernon Road church reported that someone damaged the flag pole and church sign in front of the building.
A Baldwyn man said someone tore the siding off his trailer on his late father’s County Road 885 Saltillo property. The person also entered the trailer and stole a gun cabinet with two muzzleloaders and a 16 gauge shotgun, the man said.
A West Garrison Street woman said she had told her landlord about numerous problems at the property that need fixing. She said the landlord ignores her and does not communicate with her well in getting things done.
A County Road 1820 Tupelo woman said a man threatened her with a handgun inside her house. She said the altercation was over personal issues dealing with relatives who are staying with them.
A woman said she was trying to get the belongings of an incarcerated male friend from a County Road 1349 Mooreville house. She said she would get the truck today and contact the landlord later about the items inside the house.
A Mount Vernon Road man said a white four-door Mitsubishi car was left on his property. He called 911 to make sure it wasn’t stolen before he had it towed.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said her adult sons had been drinking and got into a fist fight in her living room around 10 p.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, no one wanted to press charges.
A Garden View Lane Tupelo woman, 45, said her 53-year-old boyfriend came home drunk and tried to start a fight, calling her derogatory names. She said he has a history of abusing women. When deputies arrived, the man was asleep in bed.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo man said two male acquaintances came over after 2 a.m. and threatened him with physical harm. He told them to leave. As they were leaving, he thought he heard the sound of a tire being cut.
A Guntown man said he took a GMC truck he is buying to move a mobile home from a County Road 1451 Mooreville lot. After hooking up to the trailer, the drive shaft broke. He fixed the problem but decided to leave the truck hooked up to move the trailer the following morning. A neighbor said two white males showed up later, said they were there for the truck and drove away in the GMC Topkick.
A 20-year-old man wanted a deputy to escort him to his mother’s County Road 506 Shannon residence to gather his belongings. He said they had a fight last week and he moved out. When he called to see about getting his stuff, they had another verbal altercation.
A County Road 325 Shannon woman said a female and another woman came over and caused a disturbance, saying they would take care of the woman. One reportedly said, “I hope your brakes work in the morning.”
A County Road 999 Plantersville man said his cousin took his car from the front yard without permission. The cousin came back about 30 minutes later but drove the 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis into the ditch in front of a house down the road.
A Charles Drive Shannon woman said she let her boyfriend drive her car while they were dating. Now that they broke up, she wants the car back.
An Ashley Furniture Saltillo supervisor said a former employee returned to get his tools. The suspect lifted his shirt, showing a gun and said, “If anyone wants to mess with me tonight, I’ve got something for them.” The suspect got his tools and left without further incident.
A Colt Lane Tupelo man said he just learned that his son’s motorcycle that was stolen six weeks ago is now at a County Road 1349 Mooreville residence.
A Drive 188 Shannon man said a coworker showed up at his house around 10:30 p.m. wanting the money the man owed him. The suspect started an argument and punched the man in the face.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said he found a Thompson Renegade .50-caliber muzzleloader in the back of his truck. He has no idea how it got there.
A Nunni Trail Lake Piomingo man said he came home and stole a drink from his roommate’s liquor bottle, then laid down to take a nap. The roommate later woke him up, extremely mad about the missing liquor. The man said the roommate grabbed him by the neck and wrist, forcing him back onto the couch, saying he was going to kill him.
A State Park Road woman said someone kicked in the front door of her neighbor’s house. He is out of town, and she is watching the house. She was not sure if anything was stolen.
A County Road 231 Guntown woman said her son, 34, started a verbal altercation with her. The son is being evicted by court order on Tuesday. She asked him to start cleaning up. He started cursing at her and said if he was evicted, he would burn the house down. As he was leaving, he threw a paint bottle her, striking her in the arm, she said.
A County Road 152 Shannon man, 58, was out in his yard around 3:30 p.m. when his 55-year-old former girlfriend pulled into his driveway and “attempted to restart their relationship.” He told her to leave because he didn’t want to get in trouble with the court, since she has a restraining order against him. She refused to leave until he said the law was on the way.
A Tupelo woman said someone took a propane tank, a DeWalt drill and a trail camera from the County Road 855 property her parents left her. She thinks her brother is responsible. She has photos of him trespassing and there is an ongoing issue of him taking things.
Tupelo Police Department
A man said he was at a Green Tee Road residence when a male suspect showed up at 1:30 a.m. and caused a disturbance. The suspect took the man’s iPhone 11 and left.
A Haven Acres property manager said a man who has been banned from the property returned and has been on the scene for two days, staying in his mother’s apartment. Since she has violated the lease agreement, the manager has started eviction proceedings on the mother.
A Daybrite Drive business said someone broke a front plate glass window overnight. When he replaced it not long ago, it cost $950.
A Morning Glory Circle man said someone entered his unlocked car overnight and stole $40 cash. Security cameras showed two suspects entering the car around 2:30 a.m.
A Pemberton Avenue woman said someone stole her son’s tricycle from under the carport. The tricycle is designed for her handicapped son and worth $2,100.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man entered the store around 12:30 p.m. and opened a Twix candy bar and a Red Bull drink. The man did not have the money to pay for the $4.75 in merchandise.
A man said he went to Woody’s with some friends. He and a male acquaintance got into a verbal altercation that was broken up by friends. The other man got mad again minutes later and had to be escorted out of the restaurant. On his way out, he threw a beer bottle, hitting the man in the face.
