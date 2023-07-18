Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Quintaveon Armstrong, 16, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, shooting into an occupied dwelling.
James M. Ash, 41, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Tommy C. Black, 30, of Houston, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, driving with a suspended license.
Jonna R. Clark, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Christy Denise Clement, 49, of Corinth, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Tyneisha K. Cole, 30, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy.
Michael Christopher Davis, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of paraphernalia.
Stephen William Hardin, 45, of Corinth, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Deuntay Quantez Hill, 28, of Verona, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, aggravated assault of a police officer.
James Eric Walters, 47, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1149, Plantersville, woman was at the end of her driveway at 8:15 a.m. when someone fired a gun. She thinks it came from the trailer next door. She thinks they were trying to scare her.
A County Road 601, Guntown, woman is having problems with her neighbor’s dogs. A tornado damaged the house, so the family is living in a hotel. She said the neighbors left about 15 dogs on the property. She said the dogs come onto her property and bark and growl at her.
A County Road 1900, Saltillo, man heard three gunshots around 5 p.m. He walked outside to see where they were coming from and heard another shot. Moments later, shotgun pellets began to rain down on his house and vehicles. He asked deputies to ask the neighbor down the road to be more aware of the location of his home.
A County Road 683, Saltillo, woman said the neighbor’s lights were off at 1 a.m. and there was someone dressed all in black walking around the neighbor’s yard. The woman was on her front porch when the deputy arrived but went inside and would only speak from behind the door. The officer checked out the neighbor’s house but found no evidence of footprints in the dew.
A County Road 1553, Baldwyn, woman walked to her mailbox at 6 a.m. The door was partially open, and the sign that hangs from it was twisted. There was a broken glass bottle on the ground nearby. She recently filed a report on telephone harassment and is concerned that this was a targeted incident.
A Guntown woman said her parents were out of town but got a notification from their security system and saw someone wearing a white shirt and red shirts walking on the property. The woman called to check on the County Road 885, Saltillo, residence. Deputies responded and checked the house, which was secure and locked. While deputies were on scene, a neighbor walked over and said his sister, who was wearing a white shirt and red shorts, had walked over and moved some packages from the front porch to the back porch to get them out of sight.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
