Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Chloe Baker, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse.
Scotashia Chambriau Barnett, 25, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling, petty larceny, trespassing.
Brock Davis, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Zachary Guy Ethridge, 31, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Joseph Guillot, 45, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Kenyon Hill, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Robert Holcomb, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child deprivation, possession of methamphetamine.
Lexie Hutcheson, 20, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Jessica Celeste Lavender, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Amber Lindsey, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, child deprivation, possession of methamphetamine.
Raymond Dewayne Long, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Daniel Mayo, 45, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Isaiah Jermaine McAllister, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a commercial building.
Melvin Merritt, 31, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Willie Poindexter, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, careless driving.
John Louis Potmesil, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, domestic violence.
Russell Reich, 35, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, littering, no insurance, no seat belt.
Willie Matthew Taylor, 51, of Booneville, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of a controlled substance, no insurance, switched tag, open container.
Katie Walton, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary of a dwelling.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1380 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance came to her house and said if she didn’t take care of the puppies, he would call the humane society. When she told him to leave, he refused. When deputies arrived, they discovered the man had an outstanding warrant, so he was carried to jail.
A County Road 746 Plantersville man said in May 2020, someone used his identity to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. He only learned of it when his employer noted he had supposedly received more than $9,300 in benefits.
A Shannon man said while he was at work at Okin, someone broke the rear passenger window of his car and stole his girlfriend's purse, hidden under the driver's seat. The Michael Kors purse contained $439 in cash, a debit card and an iPhone 6.
An Aberdeen woman said while she was at work at MTD, someone broke the rear passenger window of her truck and stole $280 in cash.
A County Road 855 Shannon man said he called Hertz in Orlando, Florida about renting a car. He was told to get an American Express gift card for $400 and told not to activate it. He called back and gave them the numbers and was told it was an older card that they no longer used. When he later checked, the money was taken off the card and used at an Apple Store in New Hampshire.
A County Road 401 Shannon woman said a female suspect showed up at the house, blowing the car horn and banging on the front door with a stick. The suspect ripped the windshield wiper off her SUV and threw it at the door. She then ripped the license plate off the vehicle and threw it in the yard.
A County Road 2204 Guntown man said he sleeps in a camper and turns the air conditioner off at night and leaves the door open. He is worried about someone entering the camper while he is asleep.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said a stray dog tore down a portion of her fence and entered her backyard and has been eating her dog’s food.
A man was driving an RV down State Park Road when he had a blowout and the vehicle caught on fire.
A Fulton woman and her husband were at the Mooreville One Stop when her female cousin approached and started a verbal altercation that turned physical. The cousin punched her in the face twice then hit her hand with a beer bottle. When the couple left, the cousin and a male suspect followed them and tried to run them off the road.
A Tomlinson Drive woman said while she was at work, her former girlfriend broke into the house and stole assorted pants, shirts and underwear. She said they broke up a month ago. The suspect returned around 2 a.m. and tried to enter the house by shoving in a window unit air conditioner. When the woman yelled, the suspect got in her car and fled.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said two men had been cutting limbs off her trees. When she confronted them, they cursed at her. She said she owns the land 2 feet over the fence and has been to civil court over the matter. She said a neighbor hired the men.
A Drive 271 Shannon man said a man has been cutting limbs off his trees. He said a neighbor hired the men.
A Hayes Drive woman said her 21-year-old son came to get some of his belongings. He accused her of taking some of his stuff and became upset. When deputies arrived, he refused to comply and took off running. He was arrested and carried to jail.
A Highway 178 Mooreville business said a man purchased $48 worth of goods and paid with a $100 bill. He got $52 in change and drove away. After he left, the clerk realized the bill was counterfeit.
A Guntown woman met her ex-boyfriend at the Mooreville One Stop because he said he was too tired to drive. He got in the car, said the car was his and refused to get out. Deputies arrived and told the couple that the car’s ownership was a civil matter, not criminal. The ex got in his car and left.
A County Road 373 Shannon man said while he was in jail, his ex-girlfriend entered his residence and took all the furniture, the food, a television and his young son’s belongings.
A County Road 2256 Baldwyn man has taken a male suspect to court over home repair fraud. The judge ordered the men to not contact each other. He said the other man has contacted several of his family members.
A Drive 138 Shannon man said his cousin’s wife walked up with a butcher knife and slashed all four tires on his 1990 Chevy pickup. He said she was getting him back over a money issue between the cousins.
A Drive 230 Nettleton woman heard her dogs barking after 1:30 a.m. She looked out the window and saw someone with a flashlight behind her shed. Nothing was stolen, but it appeared the suspect had messed with her lawnmower.
A man said he paid a female acquaintance $50 to drive him to Baldwyn to meet someone who was supposed to be return some of his property. They stopped at the intersection of county roads 2788 and 2776 after 1:30 a.m. He got out of the car to wait on the guy. The woman then drove off with his wallet and $200 cash sitting in the passenger seat. He said the woman is not returning his calls.
A County Road 1792 Saltillo man said there was a woman standing in his driveway at 8:45 a.m. When he told her to leave, she grabbed his shoulder. He said if she touched him again, he would punch her. She asked for something to drink, then ran and jumped in his pond. He told her to get out of the pond because the police were on the way. She took out her false teeth and began screaming. A neighbor removed the 35-year-old woman before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said a couple were invited into his house. While they were there, they stole a Dewalt cordless impact drill and about $50 in change. He said the theft was captured on cameras inside the house.
A County Road 931 Tupelo man said he has security video showing a suspect breaking two different security cameras.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo man said an elderly man showed up at his house around noon. He said he was looking for a friend’s residence but seemed lost and confused. He said he was looking for his wife and going door to door.
A trucker was attempting to turn around his 18-wheeler at the intersection of Highway 371 and County Road 1429 and severed a Tombigbee Fiber optic cable.
A County Road 1645 Auburn man said an unknown man showed up around 4:30 p.m. beating on his door, saying that someone was trying to kill him. The man called 911 and then carried the subject to the store to meet deputies. The man said his cousin threatened to kill him.
A County Road 192 Nettleton woman said her brother, 29, started calling and threatening her because she did not buy him any food before she left out over the road. He threatened to burn down her house, steal all her stuff and possibly do her bodily harm when she returns.
A Drive 984 Bissell woman thought she heard fireworks outside around 6 p.m. When she walked outside, she saw an unknown, heavyset black male standing in the doorway of another apartment, shooting into the apartment. When he saw her, he stopped shooting, ran to a small black sedan and drove away. The witness did not know if anyone was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. No one answered to door for deputies.
A Whitfield Cove Saltillo man said three coworkers are harassing him over a workplace issue. While he was at a store, he saw one of the suspects. When he got back home, he noticed his 2019 Ford Ranger had been keyed.
A County Road 2768 Baldwyn man said a woman he has not dated in more than two months texted him around 7:30 p.m. wanting to know what he was doing and why he was not answering his door. She showed up about an hour later and was running around his house. He walked outside and locked the door behind him. He told the woman to leave. Instead, the 50-year-old ran at the door, put her shoulder into it and broke open the door, damaging the door frame and drywall inside. He picked her up, took her outside and told her again to leave.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said a man in a green Ford Ranger pulled into his drive around 9 p.m. The driver said his motor was running hot and he needed a water hose. The driver wanted the man to take him somewhere and got mad when the mad refused. The suspect left on foot, leaving the truck in the man’s driveway.
A County Road 115 Shannon man went to get his horse out of the barn and noticed a car under a tarp. He said he has relatives who sell drugs and live beside the barn. He felt the 2018 Dodge Challenger was stolen. Deputies ran the VIN and discovered the car had been stolen out of Atlanta, Georgia. The car was towed.
A County Road 251 Saltillo man rode his four-wheeler to his mother’s house down the road. When he arrived, his 59-year-old brother fired a shot at him. It hit the driveway near him, causing gravel to fly. He went back home and called 911. He said the brother is mad because he would not let him borrow the four-wheeler.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 15.
