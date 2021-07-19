Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Misty Brown, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary, three counts of credit card fraud.
Dustyn Loden, 19, no address listed, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, burglary of a dwelling, petty larceny.
Takei McFarland, 31, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, aggravated assault.
Terry McShan, 57, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Tiara Myhand, 32, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence.
Billy Joe Warren, 40, no address listed, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Ruby Weatherford, 35, of Corinth, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, open container, careless driving.
Bernard White, 45, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, two counts of aggravated assault, shooting into a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A landlord said she evicted a woman from a County Road 1349 Mooreville rental property. She said the suspect stole three window blinds and two window unit air conditioners.
A County Road 2446 Saltillo woman said a stray pit bull wandered onto her property and she is concerned for the safety of children in the area.
A Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance was on her County Road 736 Plantersville property without permission, even though he had been told not to come back.
A Drive 156 Okolona woman said two black males on four-wheelers have been trespassing on her property. She has told them several times they are not welcome.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo woman said her brother-in-law calls all the time, is vulgar to her and will not leave her alone. She has told him to stop but he refuses to listen.
A County Road 2346 Saltillo man heard two suspicious voices behind his house after midnight.
A County Road 600 Shannon man needed to cut down a tree and wanted deputies to stand by in case it fell across the road and blocked traffic.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman, 26, gave her debit card to her baby daddy, 30, to buy some items at the store. She said he got upset when he returned and she was on the phone, so he took her card and left.
A Lake Estates Drive Nettleton woman said she and her husband are divorcing. He showed up with groceries and started cursing at her when he walked in the door. He then left and parked near the lake.
A woman reported someone had four or five pit bulls locked up in cages without food or water outside and empty Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo house.
A Plantersville man went to check on his grandmother at her County Road 1233 Plantersville house. His uncle said he was trespassing and told him to get out of the house. He said the uncle grabbed him, slammed him against the front door and then forced him outside.
A Mantachie woman was backing out of parking lot at the Tin Top Grill on Highway 178 when she hit the left front fender of another vehicle. She told the man she had called 911 for a police report. He said it was OK because he didn’t have insurance and then drove off.
A County Road 1113 Tupelo man returned home from a trip and discovered a .22-caliber pistol and a .22-caliber rifle were missing.
A Long Street Guntown man heard a light knock on the door around 9:30 p.m. A black female wanted to charge her phone. He brought out a portable charger. He thought she was distraught so he called 911 to check on her.
A County Road 228 Nettleton man said he got a call from a friend this morning, saying his utility trailer had been stolen and sold to an elected official in Nettleton.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo woman said she evicted a couple but they have stayed past the eviction date and have continued to bring things into and take things out of the residence. She said the couple has threatened her in the past.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said a female acquaintance came over and was looking at the woman’s phone at text messages between the woman the acquaintance’s husband. Everything was fine until the acquaintance received a call from her husband and walked off angry. When she came back, the acquaintance ran up on the porch and punched the woman multiple times in the face and body when the woman called 911, the acquaintance left.
A County Road 143 Tupelo woman moved her SUV and discovered the catalytic converter was missing. She said the 2004 Ford Explorer was not used much and had been sitting in the yard for about a month. She thinks a man she has a civil suit against might be responsible.
A County Road 1253 Saltillo man said his 41-year-old son was yelling at his wife and causing a scene. Since the man had just got out of the hospital and wasn’t feeling well, he wanted the son to stop acting up. The man’s wife and the daughter-in-law left to go stay somewhere else. The son told deputies there was an argument but everything was fine. He then went back home and left the father alone.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.