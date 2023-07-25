The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Candace J. Blankenship, 40 of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Pasley Lebryan Ford 39, of Okolona was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of burglary, felony malicious mischief, improper signal, driving under the influence – other, no insurance.
Harry Lewis Grayson, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence, no insurance, no seat belt.
Martavious Antonee McShan, 22 of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Marquez O. Shumpert, 35, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug open container.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 746, Plantersville, woman said a neighbor moved out Tuesday and left an adult pit bull and two puppies. The deputy told her she could go to justice court and sign a pickup order for the abandoned animal.
A Saltillo man said he was notified that someone was parked at his parents’ County Road 31 Saltillo home. He drove down the road and found a vehicle parked in the carport at 2:30 p.m. He went to the back door and found a couple inside the screened-in porch. He asked why they were there, and the male suspect said the female needed to pee. The female said she had just witnessed a murder in Saltillo. When the man said the cops were on the way, the male took off running. The female jumped in the vehicle and drove away. The man’s cousin followed the suspects all the way to Lake Piomingo before turning around. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.
The manager for a County Road 1389, Saltillo, property said someone has been riding a four-wheeler on the land, causing damage. He did not know who was responsible.
A County Road 1581, Mooreville, woman thought she heard voices outside her window around 3 a.m. Deputies responded and checked the property. There were no footprints in the dew on the grass.
A County Road 47, Tupelo, woman walked out of her residence around noon and noticed that her burgundy 2017 Hyundai Sonata was not there. She said she is up to date on the payments and had no idea who stole her car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
