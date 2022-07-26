Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Terrick Beene, 25, of Booneville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Michael Foster, 57, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Aysia N. Harris, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nikeria Jineasha Hayes, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.
Jonathan Hogan, 39, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Chiquita Montgomery, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Anthony K. Moore, 48, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of a firearm by a felon, no driver’s license, speeding.
Christopher Rea, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, receiving stolen property.
Sonya Segura, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Greg Sheffield, 58, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, domestic violence.
Eric Toney, 42, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, possession of a Schedule II drug.
James White, 44, of Baldwyn was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, possession of a controlled substance.
John Williams, 36, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Correction probation violation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 520 Brewer mechanic said he repaired a woman’s car and she did not want to pay the bill. The woman told the responding deputy that the mechanic was not charging her what she thought was fair. She eventually paid the bill and left.
An East Garrison woman said her brother was drunk and causing a disturbance. He tried to start fights with the folks at the scene and knocked her to the ground.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said two motorcycles heading south on the road appeared to be drag racing around 6:30 p.m. There was a white Mustang following them.
A County Road 811 Saltillo woman, 18, said her ex-boyfriend, 20, showed up yelling and cursing at her. She has told him and his family to leave her alone numerous times. She is afraid for the safety of herself and her child.
A Cane Creek Saltillo woman was walking in the neighborhood with her family and their dog. The neighbor’s cat walked up behind the dog and attacked. When she tried to break up the fight, the cat bit her. The cat’s owner said the cat was protecting her daughter.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman reported a Ford pickup broken down in the middle of County Road 1153 before 5 a.m. The driver was asleep but ran away after she left to call 911.
A County Road 1562 Auburn apartment manager heard someone banging on his shop door before 5 a.m. He looked out the and saw two white males and a white female. The fled of two four-wheelers.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville couple got into an argument about having the fan on and smoking inside the camper around 8:15 a.m. The woman, 49, was scared and called 911. Her boyfriend, 62, rode away on a four-wheeler.
A County Road 404 Shannon man said a neighbor was having a party and playing music loud and being loud and obnoxious.
An East Garrison woman said her 30-year-old son kicked in his brother’s door and tried to pick a fight. She told him to stop and he started “getting loud” with her. Deputies arrived and charged the son with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 831 Saltillo woman said her neighbor’s dogs keep coming onto her property and harassing her. They jump on her and have attacked her daughter’s dog. She asked the neighbor to keep the dogs up, but they have not.
A man said he found his sister’s stolen utility trailer at a Baker Street Tupelo residence. Deputies went to the house. The homeowner said his son got the trailer from a friend and dropped it off the day before.
A Guntown woman said her 1997 Ford pickup was parked at a Highway 348 location for years. A friend called, saying they saw the truck being trailered north on Highway 145. A blue Chevy truck unhooked from the trailer and drove away. She did not know where the truck is now located.
A County Road 1998 Saltillo man said vehicles were pulling down into the creek off of County Road 461. He heard gunshots and explosions. He thinks they are shooting Tannerite targets. He said the explosions are so loud, it shakes his house.
A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper pursued a suspect on Highway 45. The driver turned off at Baldwyn and was captured by Baldwyn police. The driver was a suspect in a stolen motorcycle investigation in Lee County.
A Madison, Alabama man was driving along Highway 278 after 2 a.m. when the check engine light and multiple warnings lit up the dash of his Cadillac XTS4. He noticed smoke coming from the front to the sedan and pulled over. When he checked and saw a fire, he called 911. The Palmetto Volunteer Fire Department arrived and put out the fire.
The pastor of New Bethel M.B. Church in Plantersville said a woman was causing a disturbance at the church Sunday morning around 11. He told her to leave if she was not there to worship. She said she was a member of the church and was not leaving. When deputies arrived, the woman said she had a problem with the pastor’s girlfriend over an incident that happened at her house. She did leave the church.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman got home Sunday afternoon and found her ex-husband “just hanging out in the house.” She said when the divorce was finalized, she got the house and he had no legal right to be on the property. When she left to call 911, he left the house. She said this is an ongoing problem and she has filed similar reports in the past.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man returned home from a trip to discover his John Deere riding mower had been stolen.
A Tulip Trail Saltillo man heard a gunshot outside around 11 p.m. He walked outside and heard a second shot towards his dogs. He saw a white male in a white shirt run away into the woods.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 21.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.