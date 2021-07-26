Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Genniose Octavius Bogan, 22, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of sexual battery.
Akeisha L. Corrie, 46, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule I drug, false ID, open container.
Janet Edwards, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Willis Jenkins, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaderius Marion, 19, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, second degree murder.
Stacy McCaine, 47, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault.
Barry Wilson, 27, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A County Road 1151 Nettleton woman said she let her dog out at 6 a.m. and a white pit bull walked up and started growling at her dog. It then attacked and injured her dog.
Employees arriving for work at a County Road 931 Tupelo business found a 25-year-old man asleep on the loading dock. When they could not wake him, they called 911. A deputy recognized the man and told him to leave.
A Drive 1337 Mooreville man said a neighbor’s friend in a red Ford truck drove down the road at a high rate of speed. He asked the neighbor to tell the suspect to slow down. A short time later, the suspect stopped in front of the man’s house and did a burnout, throwing rocks.
A Highway 178 Skyline church reported that someone in an older model Chevy pickup was seen on security camera going into a storage shed and stealing a backpack leaf blower.
A contractor said someone broke into a trailer at a Laney Road, Shannon, job site and stole a security system, a 24-inch television, a Bluetooth speaker and a Honda generator. He said the security system went offline at 2:55 a.m. A second contractor reported their trailer was burglarized as well. The door latch was damaged and a $3,000 roll of copper wire was stolen.
An Alley Drive Mooreville man said his ex-girlfriend left his house for a week. She returned Saturday afternoon and said she was not leaving.
A County Road 1820 Tupelo man got into an argument with a male acquaintance about locking the door behind him. The suspect had a gun but never pointed it at the man. The suspect eventually walked away.
A 61-year-old County Road 1190 Tupelo woman said during an argument, her mother, 77, pushed her in the face with a blanket. When the deputy said he could not arrest the mother, the woman no longer wanted to talk and refused to sign the report.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance showed up and tried to start a fight. The suspect refused to leave until the woman called 911.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo woman said a man showed up knocking on her door at 9 a.m. saying she was looking for his wife. The woman told the man his wife sold her the camper. When she told him to leave, he said he was coming back for the camper.
A County Road 1190 woman said her 33-year-old grandson wanted to use her car. When she said no, he became angry. He began yelling and kicked a storage building.
A County Road 1019 Tupelo man said a male suspect took a 1996 Toyota Tercel for a 30-minute test drive Friday afternoon. He came back and left again, saying he was going to the $800 to buy the car. When the suspect had not returned by Sunday around noon, he called 911. He told the deputy the suspect texted and said a female took the car from him.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman said a female acquaintance swerved her car at the woman’s vehicle going down the road but didn’t hit her. She said the suspect has been harassing her for some time.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up and broke the windshield and the passenger window of her 2017 Dodge work van, which now will not start. She got a text from the suspect saying, “You have been put out of business.”
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said someone came onto his property and stole a red toolbox full of Craftsman tools and a full 5-gallon gas can.
A County Road 160 Shannon woman said people have been throwing parties with loud music on the land behind her house. This has been going on since before July 4. She recently saw on Facebook where they have built a stage and are charging admission. She said the music plays as late as midnight some weekends.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 23.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.