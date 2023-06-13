Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Corey T. Bogan, 43, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, breaking and entering, grand larceny.
Sanardre Kyree Braxton, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, no tag light.
Bradley R. Brooks, 37, of Trenton, Ohio, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of stolen property.
Olinger B. Castillo-Cobb, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Tykerrious Cliftin, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, trafficking fentanyl, no driver’s license, tint violation.
Shawn G Coggins, 45, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, breaking and entering, grand larceny.
Billy Joe Davis, 63, 63, of Poplarville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault.
Cortez Jamal Hatchett, 23, of Prairie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, kidnapping.
Randy Reese Lamar, 38, of Eclectic, Alabama, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for false ID.
Johnathan L. Miller, 54, Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine enhanced.
Alexis Neal, 26, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, careless driving, disorderly conduct, no insurance, resisting arrest.
Darrius J. Pack, 30, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for embezzlement, driving with a suspended license.
Christopher Terrell Prince, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, false ID.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 2322, Guntown, woman said her purse was stolen out of her car in Saltillo in October 2022. Her bank notified her recently that someone tried to empty her bank account in Hartselle, Alabama. She was told the suspect had a fake driver’s license that had the woman’s information on it. She was informed he would have to file a report with the Hartselle Police Department, since the attempted crime happened there.
A County Road 1952, Tupelo, man went to retrieve his two Glock pistols from the back seat of his car, but they were gone. He said he last remembers seeing the guns about two weeks ago. He is not certain when or where the guns were stolen.
A Mitchell Road woman ordered an item from Amazon. She got an alert on her phone that it had been delivered 11 minutes earlier. She walked outside, and the package was missing.
A man found a car abandoned on his County Road 251, Saltillo property. Deputies arrived and ran the license plate. The car belonged to the friend of the landowner. He said it was OK, and he didn’t need the deputies anymore.
