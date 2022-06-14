Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Prentiss Caradine, 62, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.
Stephen Cockerham, 46, of Houston, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Joseph Coffman, 31, of Athens, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Adam Eaton, 21, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug, uttering a forgery.
Vincent Darion Edwards, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Frederick Ellis, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mary Grady, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jason Kellum, 43, of Athens, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Danny Pettit, 40, of Abbeville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, home repair fraud.
Christine L. Priest, 48, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Andrew Robbins, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, shooting into a motor vehicle.
Hayley Stevenson, 28, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine.
Edgread Tallie, 49, of Columbus, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
John White, 21, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Calvert Drive Tupelo man said his girlfriend’s son, 30, showed up at his house at 5 a.m. and caused a disturbance when he was asked to leave.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville woman said a black lab mix showed up at her house yesterday. The dog seems friendly but she is concerned about her grandchild and elderly mother.
A man said he rented a U-Haul to move out of a County Road 1023 Plantersville house, because the landlord would not fix issues at the residence. When he arrived the house and all his contents were burned to the ground.
A Mitchell Road woman said overnight, someone went through her unlocked car and stole a Nike backpack that might have contained her laptop.
A County Road 1503 Baldwyn man, 64, returned home from an errand and found a strange vehicle in his drive. He found his daughter, 18, in the bedroom with a white male who appeared to be around 35. He told the male to leave his house. The suspect grabbed him. The daughter shoved both of them, causing the man to cut his hand.
A County Road 600 Shannon man said his ex-girlfriend is constantly sending him messages on social media. He has blocked her and she creates new accounts. She has also been messaging his new girlfriend.
A woman was trying to remove her belongings from a County Road 684 house but her ex-boyfriend, who had been drinking, was getting loud and refused to allow her. A deputy told the man to stand aside. When he refused the officer, he was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man said a male acquaintance showed up around 10:30 p.m. and started banging on all the windows and doors. He said this happens often. The suspect appeared to be under the influence.
A County Road 855 Shannon woman said a white couple came into her yard, covered her security cameras, and stole two sets of car rims, a floor jack, a welder, a lawn mower and three four-wheelers.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton woman said her neighbor’s dogs keep coming onto her property, going under the residence and damaging her wiring and water pipes.
A County Road 999 Plantersville woman said a white Toyota Camry has been sitting on the road near her driveway and at a church near her house. When her husband approached the car, they sped away. She think it is the person who was stalking her adult daughter.
A Birmingham Ridge Road woman said a male acquaintance came to her house to talk. She escorted him to his car and told him to not come back. He sat in her driveway until a deputy arrived and told he needed to leave.
A Calvert Drive man said his nephew came to his house after being told multiple times to not return. The man let the nephew gather his belongings, then called 911.
A Yon O Main Trail Lake Piomingo man said he dropped a check to AT&T in an East Main mailbox on May 23. About two weeks later, his bank alerted him of insufficient funds. When he investigated, that check had been altered, changing the amount from $128 to $2,500 and the payee from AT&T to an unknown female.
A County Road 115 Shannon woman said her husband told the neighbor to be quiet and the two men got into a verbal altercation.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman said a white couple drove up in a black Hyundai. The man said his cousin used to live in the house and left some belongings there, which he was there to pick up. She told the man the only stuff in her house was hers. He said he was going to talk to his aunt and left.
A father and son said an unknown woman showed up at their County Road 1325 Saltillo property. She was hollering profanities at the men. She refused to give deputies any information except her name.
A Highway 363 Guntown woman said an unknown female rang her door ball after 2:30 a.m. The suspect said she was lost and someone was trying to shoot her. The woman went back inside and called 911.
A County Road 373 Verona man, 30, said he was washing off his driveway while his brother, 34, was vacuuming his car. The brother asked the man not to spray him, which led to a physical altercation where the older brother hit him in the face several times.
A woman said while she was attending a service inside the Auburn Baptist Church, someone entered her car and stole a lock box containing $1,400 in cash and papers for her work. A dark four-door truck was next to her car but sped off when she approached.
A County Road 373 Tupelo man said he was working on his car at 3:30 a.m. While replacing the brake light switch under the dash, he found what appears to be a tracking device hard wired to the car. He unplugged the device. He said he has had the car since February.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since June 10.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.